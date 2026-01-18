Rashid Shaheed instantly brings Seahawks' playoff magic back with opening kickoff TD

Still think the Seattle Seahawks' midseason acquisition of Rashid Shaheed has been a disappointment? Think again.

Continuing to bolster the comparison to the 2013 trade for Percy Harvin, Shaheed logged his third kick return touchdown since coming over from the New Orleans Saints in the Seahawks' Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Shaheed took the opening kickoff return for a 95-yard score to begin the game, setting the tone at Lumen Field heavily in favor of the home team. It was the longest kick return touchdown in the postseason in franchise history.

It gave the feeling of Harvin's return touchdown to open the second half of Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos, a game the Seahawks would go on to win 43-8. Shaheed rekindled the Seahawks' playoff magic immediately.

Shaheed had a kick return touchdown in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons and a punt return score two weeks later against the Los Angeles Rams — spurring a 16-point comeback that helped the Seahawks eventually win the NFC West title.

The Seahawks lead the 49ers 7-0 in the first quarter and got the ball back for the offense after stopping San Francisco on fourth down.

