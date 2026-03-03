This WR Could Sign With Seahawks to Replace Rashid Shaheed

The Seattle Seahawks are bracing for the possibility of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to leave in free agency.

Shaheed was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the New Orleans Saints just before the deadline, largely due to the connection with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who left the team to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Should Shaheed join the Raiders or another team this offseason, the Seahawks could be in line to sign San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings.

"Seattle recently lured Brian Fleury away from San Francisco and installed him as the team's offensive coordinator. Fleury had worked under Kyle Shanahan since 2019, witnessing first-hand Jennings' ascension from an overlooked and underutilized player to a key receiver in a strong offense," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Kay wrote.

"With Fleury looking to put his stamp on the team while continuing to keep Seattle's offense a run-first one, Jennings would make for an ideal free-agent pickup. Jennings would not only make for an ideal complementary piece alongside star receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the passing attack, but he's a willing blocker who would bolster the Seahawks' hard-nosed ground game."

Brian Fleury Could Lure Jauan Jennings to Seahawks

The Seahawks will be looking to blend their offense with the Niners from last year, and Jennings could help bridge that gap. Fleury was the tight ends coach and the run game coordinator with the 49ers last season, so there will be shades of Shanahan in the Seahawks offense. Having Jennings on board would help marry the two offenses.

Jennings was the seventh-round pick by the Niners in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, and he has made an impact for the Niners ever since. While he missed his rookie season due to injury, Jennings eventually emerged into a starter for the Niners. His best season came in 2024, when he caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

This past season, he played in 15 games for the team, caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns, proving that he can be a strong number two wide receiver in the NFL.

The Seahawks need to figure out who will line up opposite Jaxson Smith-Njigba next season. Getting someone like Jennings, who has experience with Fleury and quarterback Sam Darnold, would be priceless. It would help the Seahawks get closer to their goal of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

