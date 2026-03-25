Rashid Shaheed Will Have New Role in Seahawks Offense

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Rashid Shaheed on a three-year deal worth $51 million after he proved to be a vital player down the stretch of the season following a trade from the New Orleans Saints.

Shaheed joined the team in November and made an impact on both offense and special teams, which should remain a key part of his development with the team, but ESPN insider Ben Solak thinks the receiver will have his number called more frequently in the upcoming season.

“The first player that comes to mind is Rashid Shaheed, where Shaheed was at times a two-touch player, a three-touch player in his first few games there after the trade,” Solak said on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“But obviously the explosives is what matters, right? I don’t need to remind Seahawks fans of the win over the Rams in Week 16 where Shaheed just has one huge run, one huge punt return, and all of a sudden the Seahawks are back in that game. He’s got that sort of lightning-in-a-bottle ability.”

Rashid Shaheed Should Have Larger Role With Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In nine games with the Seahawks in the regular season, Shaheed had 22 touches, averaging just over two per game. During the playoffs, he had seven touches, which kept up around his regular season average with the Seahawks.

Shaheed wouldn't have been paid $17 million per year just to get two touches or so per game. The fact he received that money showed how dynamic he can be, but the Seahawks can't afford him to be just a miniscule role player.

It will be a lot easier to incorporate Shaheed into the offense more now that he will be with the team during the offseason and training camp. With new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury coming in as well, the Seahawks will have a bit of a reset, though there won't be a complete and total change from what the team was operating with last season under Klint Kubiak, who became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ultimately, Shaheed will be making an impact in the air, on the ground and special teams, which will make his hefty salary much more worthwhile for the Seahawks in the long run.

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