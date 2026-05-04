Why the Seahawks Shouldn’t Go After a Veteran Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks did a tremendous job of upgrading their roster from the 2026 NFL Draft and signing some key undrafted free agents. That doesn't mean the front office might be done making moves to try to make the roster even better. Seattle has been linked to several veteran edge rushers still available. The Seahawks, however, have been linked lately to several wide receivers, either through free agency or through trade.

Who the Seahawks are Connected to

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There have been numerous rumors during the young offseason that the Seahawks have been linked to former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. He has been holding out for a top-tier deal, betting on himself. After a failed visit with the Minnesota Vikings, he might lower his expectations a little. If Jennings wants to contribute as a dynamic and productive No. 2 or No. 3 pass-catcher, the Seahawks would be the perfect situation.

The New England Patriots are going to remain the top team to trade for three-time All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown. There’s going to be a Patriots wideout to cast out for Brown. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has labeled the Seahawks among the teams potentially vying for Kayshon Boutte. The Patriots are reportedly expecting a day three pick in next year's 2027 NFL Draft.

In 29 games played in the last two seasons, Boutte has caught 76 receptions for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns. The Seahawks would be trading for a receiver who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Boutte is a solid mid-range receiver who can easily get open, which is something the Seahawks should seriously consider, but he lacks speed and explosiveness.

Why They Shouldn’t Acquire a Receiver

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The idea of acquiring another capable receiver might be beneficial for the Seahawks, but there will be some negative factors. The Seahawks are going to be a run-heavy offense, even if Zach Charbonnet will miss half or more of the season due to an ACL injury. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is expected to utilize rookie Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani in a speed-power combo scheme. Overcrowding the receiver group couldn't help the Seahawks offense unless they were constantly passing.

Acquiring Jennings or Boutte would be a good idea if they weren't committed to the process of veteran Cooper Kupp. While Kupp hasn't been the dangerous weapon he was when he was with the Los Angeles Rams, he still provides support in clutch mid-range plays and is an excellent leader to the players, especially the younger players learning how to be better role players or weapons.

Finally, the Seahawks might be determined to turn their young pass-catchers into dangerous playmakers. Tory Horton was a solid occasional receiver, catching 13 receptions for 161 yards and five touchdowns before a shin injury ruined his rookie season after eight games. The Seahawks might also utilize their sixth-round selection on Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who possesses solid size, dangerous breakout speed, and agility. Jennings and Boutte could be immediate impact, but Horton and Henderson could be special in the future.

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