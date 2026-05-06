Anthony Bradford’s Starting Job With the Seahawks is in Jeopardy

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 season looking to solidify an offensive line that has often been the team’s Achilles' heel.

The player at the center of this narrative is fourth-year guard Anthony Bradford. While Bradford held the job as the right guard for the Super Bowl champions, his grip on the starting spot may be more tenuous than it appears on the surface.

The "Status Quo" Approach

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle’s front office took a measured approach to the interior offensive line this offseason. They didn't break the bank in free agency, nor did they use a premium Day 1 or Day 2 pick to replace Bradford. This lack of aggressive movement suggests a level of temporary comfort, or at least a lack of better immediate options.

"The Seahawks got by with Bradford last season and did not invest early or aggressively in the position during the draft. But eventually they did make a move, with Iowa guard Beau Stephens in the fifth round," ESPN analyst Ben Solak wrote.

"That draft capital is insufficient for a rookie to immediately see first-team reps during training camp, so Bradford's job is likely safe for Week 1. But if he continues to be the weak link in an otherwise solid O-line, the Seahawks will look into playing the rookie."

Why Bradford is Under the Microscope

Bradford’s time with the Seahawks has been up and down. He has started double-digit games for the Seahawks in each of the last three years, including all 17 in 2025, but struggled with consistency, particularly in pass protection.

Bradford is a massive human at 6-4 and weighing 335 pounds, which makes him capable of moving defenders in the run game, but his footwork and hand placement often left him vulnerable to speed rushers.

Discipline has been an issue at times, recording nine penalties in 11 games in 2024. However, he shrunk that number to five in 17 games in 2025.

With Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas anchoring the tackle positions, and second-year pro Grey Zabel brought in to stabilize the left side, the right guard spot stands out as the primary question mark.

The Looming Competition

While a fifth or sixth-round pick rarely unseats a starter in September, the NFL is all about what you've done recently. Drafting Stephens suggests the Seahawks are open to a change at the position, or at the very least, keeping options open for when Bradford could leave in free agency.

Stephens is expected to compete at multiple positions on the offensive line, but right guard might be his best chance to crack the starting lineup.

If Bradford’s preseason performance or early regular-season tape shows the same struggles in the past, the coaching staff won't hesitate to pivot. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury means everyone is on a clean slate. If he can't impress him, it could lead to Stephens taking his spot in the starting lineup.

The Bottom Line

Anthony Bradford has the advantage as the incumbent on a Super Bowl champion offensive line, but he lacks a long leash.

He is essentially playing on a week-to-week audition. To keep his job, he must prove he can be a piece they can actually build around. If not, Stephens is ready to put his best forward and take his starting spot.

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