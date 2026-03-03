Re-Signing George Holani Gives Hint For Seahawks RB Solution

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for free agency and that means bringing back some of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that it had tendered running back George Holani, keeping him on the roster for the 2026 season.

"Holani, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2024, appeared in 11 games during the 2025 season, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 regular-season carries before landing on injured reserve. He also scored a touchdown on special teams, recovering a kickoff in the end zone in a Week 2 win in Pittsburgh," Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle wrote.

"Holani returned from injured reserve in the postseason and stepped into the No. 2 running back role after Zach Charbonnet injured his knee in the divisional round, playing 47 offensive snaps in wins over the Rams and Patriots while rushing for 10 yards on five carries and catching four passes for 34 yards."

George Holani's Return Could Be Significant

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Holani, 26, played five seasons in college at Boise State and went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Seahawks signed him in undrafted free agency, and he hung around on the practice squad for his rookie year. Holani played in five games but notched only three carries for 10 yards in his rookie year. He primarily saw snaps on special teams.

This past season, Holani beat out sixth-round pick Damien Martinez to be the third running back on the roster behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. He was Walker's primary backup during the NFC Championship and Super Bowl with Charbonnet nursing a torn ACL on the sidelines.

By bringing him back, there is a legitimate chance the Seahawks bring back Holani as Walker's primary backup. However, Walker is a free agent, so it remains to be seen what Holani's role will be. If Walker does not return, that would mean Holani is the lone running back expected to start the season with the Seahawks.

Seattle would almost certainly try and replace Walker in the draft or free agency, but Holani would get some consideration as a player in his third year with the team for more snaps.

Holani showed a lot of promise for the Seahawks during the preseason, running the ball seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps Holani will get more of an opportunity next season now that he is officially on board with the Seahawks for 2026.

