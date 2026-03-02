Seahawks Give Update on Kenneth Walker III Free Agency

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine was more than an evaluation of the current 2026 NFL Draft. It is time for all 32 teams, agents, and reporters to get into the large emergence of news surrounding the NFL. There is a lot of news surrounding the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, especially around their players set to be free agents. Among them is running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks will have to decide whether to give Walker an extensive contract or let him walk to test out the free agent market. Both sides have stated that they want to get a deal done for Walker to remain in Seattle, but a new report from NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry could sound like the Seahawks are preparing for life without Walker.

Seahawks letting Walker test out free agency?

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Berry said in his latest report from the Scouting Combine that he heard a lot of details and rumors about all 32 teams and some players. He mentioned that the Seahawks might be more cautious to give Walker a top-tier deal than biting the bullet and re-signing him. The way that Berry described the situation surrounding the Seahawks and Walker, he translated it into a conversation between general manager John Schneider and Walker

“Hey, Ken, go out there and test the market. If someone is willing to pay $12 or $13 million, good for you. Get paid. But if your market is around $10 million, then come back and talk to us.”

The situation surrounding the Seahawks and Walker doesn’t sound like a harsh divorce, but it does sound like the two sides are not talking about much about their wants. Walker understands he will get his best chance to win another Super Bowl title with the Seahawks, and he will remain a fan-favorite, but now he has been paid like one.

The end possibly coming between the Seahawks and Walker

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker is projected to get an average of $9 million, according to Spotrac. The variables, however, have several different factors. The first was that Walker was instrumental in the team’s late-season run and was the star in the three playoff games. He rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries.

Another aspect is that the Seahawks need Walker or a starting-caliber running back while Zach Charbonnet recovers from his torn ACL during the playoffs. The Seahawks currently have untested players and Kenny McIntosh, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury as well.

Finally, there are a few teams desperate enough to pay Walker $12 to $13 million to help create a leader on their offense. Teams like the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to inquire about him. One team in the running for the Houston Texans recently traded for David Montgomery.

The Seahawks and Walker have a chance to work out when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins on March 9. That will be the last chance for Walker to remain a Seahawk.

