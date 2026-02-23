Seahawks Already Have Boye Mafe Replacement On Current Roster

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has proved he can manipulate the cap to keep most of the team's most important players. But even with $63.42 million in top-51 cap space, it'll be difficult for Schneider to retain all their current top free agents and negotiate extensions with stars.

If 2023 draft superstars like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon weren't also due for new contracts to prevent them from hitting free agency next season, it would be a much simpler calculation.

Edge rusher Boye Mafe might be the odd man out of the Seahawks' current free agent class.

Seahawks unrestricted free agents

* All market value projections are per Spotrac

S Coby Bryant (projected $14.228 million average annual salary)

WR Rashid Shaheed ($14.127 million)

EDGE Boye Mafe ($12.24 million)

CB Josh Jobe ($9.74 million)

RB Kenneth Walker III ($9.01 million)

CB Riq Woolen ($8.19 million)

T Josh Jones ($3.5 million)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By accounting only for projected average salaries, the Seahawks would use about $55.3 million of their available 2026 cap space to re-sign Bryant, Shaheed, Jobe, Walker, and Woolen. Those are the biggest names on the list, and the hardest to replace.

Mafe, a 2022 second-round pick, is in a crowded edge rusher group that already includes Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall. And the Seahawks have other edge rushers already on the roster who could grow into a rotational role.

It doesn't make sense to pay him the market price, especially when he's not a game-changer on his own.

Mafe's starts have decreased each year since peaking in 2023. He started 16 games in 2023, and that went all the way down to four in 2025. As expected, his production has also decreased, totaling 2.0 sacks this season after posting 9.0 in 2023.

That's more a product of Mike Macdonald's system, but Mafe is the fourth rusher in a four-man rusher group. That makes him a lower priority.

Seattle has three potential replacements already on the roster: outside linebackers Jared Ivey, Connor O'Toole and Jamie Sheriff. Ivey and O'Toole were undrafted free agent additions before the 2025 season, and Sheriff was a 2024 preseason standout when he was a rookie.

Jamie Sheriff could have larger role

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Taylor Elgersma (19) stiff arms Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jared Ivey (51) during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Sheriff had three sacks, 12 pressure and seven hurries in three preseason appearances in 2024. The former UDFA out of South Alabama spent the 2025 season on the Seahawks' practice squad, but he played 15 special teams snaps in Week 12. If he's improved since his rookie year, Sheriff could be a difference-maker on defense.

Ivey appeared in two games this season, with 15 coming on defense. He didn't log any statistics, but Ivey was dominant at Ole Miss and boasts a massive 6-foot-6, 274-pound frame that could give Seattle's defense a unique look.

O'Toole was a unique prospect, converting from wide receiver to edge rusher while he was at Utah. He wasn't very productive in college, but O'Toole saw the most playing time this season out of the three players mentioned. Appearing in eight games, O'Toole played 28 defensive snaps and 97 special teams snaps, totaling five total tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Seahawks are unlikely to sign a premium pass rusher when they have prospects already on the roster. A trade for a superstar is the only thing that would likely shake that up.

