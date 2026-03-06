What to Expect from the Seahawks When Legal Tampering Begins

The NFL's legal tampering opens on Monday, March 9, with unrestricted free agents able to officially sign contracts with new teams on Wednesday.

The Seattle Seahawks have seven key unrestricted free agents: wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, safety Coby Bryant, edge rusher Boye Mafe, running back Kenneth Walker III, tackle Josh Jones and cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen.

Seattle already locked down exclusive rights free agents Ty Okada and George Holani, as well as signing restricted free agent linebacker Drake Thomas to a new two-year, $8 million deal with a maximum value of $9 million.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider still has a lot of work ahead of him as the team nears free agency. Here are storylines to watch as the tampering period begins.

Wait and see on Shaheed, Walker

After the New York Jets franchise tagged running back Breece Hall for $14.293 million, it set the market for Walker. That immediately made it far less likely that the Seahawks would be bringing their Super Bowl MVP back in 2026.

Shaheed could also get more $14 million or more per year, which is a steep price for a potential WR3. The Seahawks will likely let those two test the market instead of being aggressive in trying to re-sign them.

On the running back front, that also means the Seahawks may be aggressive in looking for a cheaper replacement for Walker, as Holani would be the starter if the season began today.

Possible splash at edge rusher?

There's a lot of uncertainty around the Seahawks' edge rusher room with Mafe as a free agent and DeMarcus Lawrence reportedly considering retirement. That would leave the Seahawks with Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall as the remaining players who played meaningful snaps in 2025.

A trade for a superstar like the Raiders' Maxx Crosby seems unlikely with the steep price, but the Seahawks could pursue a veteran in free agency. They could also try to make a trade for another player with a lesser price tag.

Regardless, something has to happen at the position. And it doesn't seem like the team will want to pay Mafe's market value after his decreased production in 2025.

Bryant, Jobe over Woolen

Woolen's past production and elite athleticism have likely put him out of the Seahawks' price range, even if Jobe is the more well-rounded cornerback. Bryant will garner a pretty penny as well, but he is one of Mike Macdonald's favorite players.

The Seahawks might try to lock down Bryant and Jobe before the tampering period begins to ensure they aren't offered better contracts elsewhere. However, it'll become clearer if those players are trending towards coming back once it does open.

If Schneider can't get Bryant, Woolen or Jobe, the Seahawks will have to act quickly to plug holes in the secondary.

Keep an eye on interior offensive line

The Seahawks' offensive line was vastly improved in 2025, but the right guard spot remains an area where the team could use an upgrade. There will potentially be more free agent options on the market than there were after the 2024 season, and Seattle may attempt to improve at that spot.

Now, instead of being viewed as a dysfunctional, non-competitive unit, the Seahawks are a Super Bowl-winning team with an improving group in the trenches. That makes them a much more attractive option for veterans looking for a new home.

