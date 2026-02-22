Three Main Storylines for Seahawks in the NFL Scouting Combine

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league are in attendance for the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

This NFL Scouting Combine is also a chance for teams’ general managers to meet with each other on certain topics and issues. Some of these topics can likely spark trade talk, which might be of great interest to the Seahawks.

Finally, there are agents that will meet with general managers for secret discussions for their players, who are set to be free agents when the new league year opens. Here are three storylines will surround the Seahawks through the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

1. Who will the Seahawks closely evaluate during the combine?

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (29) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Scouting Combine is a weeklong marathon of evaluations for the front office staff, coaches, and scouts. There will be many opportunities for the Seahawks to evaluate, but there are a lot of players to look for as well. The biggest question is what the primary focus of general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald is. Some positions might be impacted by free agents when the new league year comes.

Among the position needs that should be at the top of the Seahawks’ list are cornerback, interior offensive, wide receiver, edge rusher, in an emergency, a top running back, if Kenneth Walker III makes a surprising departure.

They will likely look at day one prospects like Auburn edge Kedric Faulk, Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, Texas A&M wide receiver/return specialist, Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, and Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. One or more of these players might be available in the second round.

2. Will trade talks spark with the Seahawks?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The scouting combine is a time for front office executives to discuss potential moves to improve their rosters. This could be a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, which might be willing to discuss potential deals for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Seahawks have been linked to Crosby for a while, and the Raiders might be understanding their situation to rebuild once they talk to other teams and the Seahawks. This is where the Seahawks might be willing to trade multiple draft picks for the star pass rusher.

Seattle’s front office doesn’t have to talk to just the Raiders about a potential trade. The Seahawks could be willing to trade for a veteran offensive lineman from a team looking to relieve some immediate cap space. There is a veteran defensive back who is available. This is a time when Schneider and his staff get innovative to look for a potential trade.

3. Potential free agent decisions to be formed

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Finally, while the NFL technically doesn't allow deals to be discussed until the legal tampering period, there are some talks between teams and agents. This starts the framework for deals to be finalized when the new league year. The Seahawks have running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Josh Jobe, and pass rusher Boye Mafe all set to be free agents. Schneider and his team could also talk to other front office executives for their opinions on the matter.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter