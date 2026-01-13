Seahawks get a defensive reinforcement back from injury

The NFL Playoffs are a time for every player, coach, and personnel to provide as much support as possible to chase a Super Bowl title. While the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are ideally in a great situation to contend for their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, they need as much support as possible.

The Seahawks started back practices on Tuesday as they prepare for their home game in the Divisional Round versus the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks announced on Tuesday that linebacker Chazz Surratt was designated to return from an ankle injury this week and practice.

Surratt suffered the injury in the 30-24 Week 12 road win over the Tennessee Titans. This was the game where the Seahawks lost some quality defenders, including Surratt, who was injured in the second special play of the game. He hasn’t played a game since the Week 12 injury.

He was a key special teams player this season before suffering the injury. Surratt accounted for 11 total tackles in 11 games this season, with seven of them being assisted tackles. His 11 tackles are still the second-most on the team behind Pro-Bowler Brady Russell’s 14 tackles.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chazz Surratt (46) grabs the football on a fumble by the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

He will also add much-needed depth to the Seahawks’ linebacker corps. The Seahawks will have to prepare to stop the 49ers’ dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey in the running game and as a short-yardage pass-catcher in the backfield or as a slot receiver. Having multiple linebackers could help shake up lineups if the 49ers are counting on extra defensive backs.

Suzzatt is in his first season with the Seahawks after spending the last three years with the New York Jets. He signed with the 49ers in May, but was cut shortly before the season as part of the final roster cuts. This game on Saturday can give me personal redemption against the 49ers after being a part of the team to actively and potentially beat the team in the playoffs.

The Seahawks have stated that Surratt will take the second-to-last roster spot available, with one more up for grabs. The team did state that rookie wide receiver Tory Horton is eligible to return from injury reserve, but head coach Mike Macdonald said he won’t. Wide receiver Cody White is now also out for the year.

The team said there is a strong likelihood that they may sign running back George Holani for the final roster spot going into the Divisional Round game.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL power rankings: Seahawks still in control going into next round

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Odds revealed for divisional round matchup

Why Seahawks are primed for a better performance vs. 49ers