Rams, 49ers Provide Stiff Competition in NFC West For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending champions of the NFC West, which arguably was the best division in all of football this past season.

The NFC West had three of the eight teams in the divisional round, including the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar believes the Rams could be a challenge for the Seahawks in the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The Rams have to retool their roster — the secondary in particular — but should field a very strong team again next season," Dugar wrote.

"Their defensive front gave Seattle a fight in all three meetings this season, and Matthew Stafford, the league MVP, twice threw it all over the yard on the road against the league’s No. 1 defense. As long as Stafford and head coach Sean McVay are together, the Rams will match up well against Seattle.

The Rams are coming back for revenge as well, which could also affect how the Seahawks play them in the upcoming season. The Seahawks have a big target on their back, and the Rams will circle the two games against them as soon as the schedule comes out.

The Rams were also one of three teams in the league this season to beat the Seahawks, so that alone should give Seattle reason for caution. However, the Rams aren't the only team that should be on the Seahawks' radar.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"The San Francisco 49ers were badly bitten by the injury bug, losing multiple All-Pro talents and nearly all of their viable pass rushers. If San Francisco has just slightly better injury luck in 2026, Kyle Shanahan’s team should once again be in the playoffs," Dugar wrote.

Like the Rams, the Niners will also be eyeing revenge against the Seahawks for beating them in the divisional round. They are also one of three teams to beat the Seahawks this past season, putting them right there with Seattle.

The Niners are set to bring back a lot of their core from this past season, making them a threat once again in the NFC West.

The Seahawks' upcoming season will likely come down to the games they play against the Niners and Rams. Winning these games are exactly why the Seahawks prepare all season long, and that's what builds the blueprint for some of the best rivalries in the NFL.

