Seahawks Get Riq Woolen Replacement in Mock Draft

As the offseason gets closer, more insight and analysis will be clear on what teams will be doing for the 202 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks are in a solid position to replace some of their key player, who are set to be free agents in a few weeks when the new league year starts. The Seahawks have several positions they will be looking at to draft.

Among the biggest areas for the Seahawks to draft is cornerback, as there is a chance that Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe could both be leaving via free agency. This would leave a huge hole in Seattle’s Dark Side Defense at cornerback, opposite Devon Witherspoon. ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. doesn’t expect the position to open for long as the Seahawks go fast on a cornerback.

Seahawks draft Avieon Terrell

Kiper has the Seahawks drafting Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kiper has Terrell as the third cornerback selected in a cornerback-rich draft. Other corners that have been projected to go to Seattle this far down the first round are South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse and Tennessee’s Colton Hood.

Terrell was a first-team All-ACC selection this season and a second-team All-ACC selection last season. In 2024, he accumulated 58 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. This past season, Terrell accounted for 48 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, nine pass breakups, and five forced fumbles.

Getting Terrell at pick No. 32 would be an absolute steal for the Seahawks. Many areas would make Terrell a star with the Seahawks’ defense, including his play, physicality, speed, and experience. One of the big things that will likely make him stand out during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is his 4.3-second speed.

How Terrell fits with the Seahawks

There are several players in the 2026 NFL Draft class that have the skillsets and play style to be a perfect fit for the Seahawks. He has great mobility to mirror his assigned pass-catchers as well as the speed to keep up with them.

What makes another fan favorite for the Dark Side Defense is physicality despite his small frame, his desire to win and force turnovers, and his versatility. The Seahawks could insert Terrell in certain packages where he is an outside corner or a nickel. Rookie Nick Emmanwori could be the nickel moving forward, but head coach Mike Macdonald could install trick coverages and looks to create chaos. Terrell is also efficient at being sent on blitzes, which is another great aspect for the defense.

He is likely going to fall in the draft due to his being undersized. This makes covering bigger wide receivers difficult for him. He also tends to grab his assigned pass-catcher, which leads to penalties. Ball tracking and poor tackling techniques have gotten him in trouble. If drafted, Terrell would have to be properly and patiently developed, but he has the potential to be another Devon Witherspoon for the Seahawks.

