Will Seahawks have to face 49ers' top defender in Divisional Round?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced they opened All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner's practice window on Tuesday. Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Week 6 and was expected to be out for the season unless the 49ers made a deep playoff run.

Now, that reality is coming true. But will the Seattle Seahawks have to gameplan for Warner in their Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Saturday?

Chances of Seahawks having to face Warner

Warner would be a huge boost for the 49ers, who have been the most injury-riddled team in the NFL this season. Defensive end Nick Bosa and Warner are the team's top two defenders, and both have been out since Week 6 or earlier.

However, even though he is practicing, the 49ers are still targeting an NFC Championship game return for Warner, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Thus, unless his schedule accelerates this week, it's unlikely the Seahawks will have to face him.

Fred Warner's practice window has opened, 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.



He dislocated and fractured his right ankle Oct. 12. pic.twitter.com/7SgnAUby8x — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2026

In an appearance on the Ryen Russilo show earlier this week, Warner said he feels he's ready to go but has to adhere to the team's restrictions.

"I'm ready whenever they're ready, you know what I'm saying?" Warner said. "Unfortunately, if it were just up to me, I'd be out there this weekend. But it's unfortunately not that way, right? I've got to make sure that I'm checking all the boxes and everybody has to give me the OK before they let me go out there."

It seems the 49ers are sticking to their original plan, but it also appears there's a non-zero chance they decide to let him suit up one week earlier than expected. If that happens, the Seahawks' offense immediately has to worry and gameplan around one of the NFL's elite linebackers.

Warner had eight tackles and one tackle for loss in the Seahawks' 17-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 1. Seattle produced the same amount of points in its Week 18 win over San Francisco, but the defense held them to just three points.

If Warner is back in the lineup, the assignment immediately becomes harder for the Seahawks. The 49ers' injury reports for the rest of the week will be telling.

