Seahawks' key 2024 defensive contributor ruled out for season
Since re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, very little has been known about the status of veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins. He began training camp on the non-football injury list and has remained there ever since.
Now, however, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is providing some more clarity on Hankins' situation. Hankins won't play in 2025, Macdonald said, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.
Macdonald added that he is keeping the specifics private to Hankins, but it is a back injury that he is still working through, per Dugar.
The update answers some questions, while creating others. Hankins, 33, signed a one-year, $2.115 million deal with the Seahawks this offseason after a solid campaign in 2024. He played in all 17 games (eight starts) and totaled 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
With Jarran Reed also now on injured reserve, Hankins' return would be a welcome one. However, it doesn't seem like the team knew much about whether he would be healthy enough to play at any point during the season.
Hankins will be 34 by the time the 2026 NFL season begins, putting his overall career in question. The 12-year veteran has played with five different teams, most recently coming over from the Dallas Cowboys alongside defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
That duo picked up where it left off in Dallas, and Hankins was a key member in the middle of the trenches during Macdonald's first season as Seattle's head coach. His future with the Seahawks is now murkier than ever.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks plummet in NFL power rankings after loss to Rams
Mike Macdonald on Seahawks’ message for Sam Darnold
Seahawks PFF grades: JSN on top, Sam Darnold hits bottom