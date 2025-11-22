Seahawks' late week news should call for emergency use of star only
In less than two days, the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) will be back on the field attempting to rebound from last Sunday's 21-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks go from facing one of the best teams in the league to the worst team in the league in the Tennessee Titans (1-9). The Seahawks have a chance for a big rebound, but they will have to endure a new obstacle after Friday's practice.
All week long, star running back Keneth Walker III was fully healthy and wasn’t on any injury reports. That changed on Friday when Walker was listed as questionable for Sunday’s road game against Tennessee with a glute injury. Walker, linebacker Ernest Jones (knee), rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts (elbow), and rookie left guard Grey Zabel (knee) are all questionable for the team.
Seahawks injury report for Sunday's game against Nashville. Two players ruled out, while four are questionable, including Kenneth Walker III, a late addition to the injury report. We'll hear from Mike Macdonald after practice. pic.twitter.com/fMnQBSVznW
After the Seahawks' practice on Friday, head coach Mike Macdonald was asked about the reasoning for Walker being limited in practice. Macdonald called the move "precautionary."
MacDonald went on to say:
"We're just taking care of him today. I’d say it's precautionary, but you never know. We'll say it's precautionary; he should be fine. This is maintenance on stuff. He's a little sore, but he should be good."
There is a solid chance that Walker will suit up, but not be one of the top running backs in Sunday’s game against the Titans. While he could be available, the Seahawks shouldn't push for him to play a majority of the running plays and risk any further injury.
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has been utilizing a two-running back system since the start of the season. While the move has irritated Seahawks fans and fantasy football owners who have Walker on their roster, the system was created just for this occurrence.
Through the ten games played, Walker has rushed for 606 yards, four touchdowns, and 28 first downs on 136 carries. Charbonnet has rushed for 350 yards, a team-high six touchdowns, and 20 first downs on 105 carries. There have been times when Walker should have stayed in the game, building the momentum from the drives he created. Walker is the first down back, while Charbonnet has been used for third downs and pass-protection plays.
The Seahawks can have the capability of Zach Charbonnet to step up as the running back with George Holani as the second-string running back. Holani was given more reps in the Seahawks' 44-22 Week 9 win as the team needed to run the ball more to kill the clock.
Walker shouldn’t be ruled out if the Seahawks need their top back if the game gets closer than expected. The Titans are ranked 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (134.7) and not last due to the impact of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in eight games.
The Seahawks could use Walker in emergency situations for upset alert or if injuries occur to Charbonnet or Holani.
