Zach Charbonnet does something no Seahawks RB has since peak Marshawn Lynch

Zach Charbonnet joins elite company in the Week 17 game vs. Carolina
Michael Hanich
Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers safeties Nick Scott (21) and Lathan Ransom (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers safeties Nick Scott (21) and Lathan Ransom (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When Klint Kubiak was hired to be the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason, he proclaimed that the team would be running the ball a lot more. That decree has come to fruition as they have focused on building a more well-balanced offense.

It has certainly worked out well for running back Zach Charbonnet, who joins elite company in the Week 17 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Charbonnet rushed for his 10th touchdown this season on a two-yard run with 8:45 left in the third quarter, giving Seattle its first offensive touchdown of the game. With that touchdown, Charbonnet becomes the first running back to account for double-digit rushing touchdowns since Marshawn Lynch in the 2014 season. This was the season that brought the Seahawks their first-ever Super Bowl.

Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

