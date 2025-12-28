Zach Charbonnet does something no Seahawks RB has since peak Marshawn Lynch
When Klint Kubiak was hired to be the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason, he proclaimed that the team would be running the ball a lot more. That decree has come to fruition as they have focused on building a more well-balanced offense.
It has certainly worked out well for running back Zach Charbonnet, who joins elite company in the Week 17 road game against the Carolina Panthers.
Charbonnet rushed for his 10th touchdown this season on a two-yard run with 8:45 left in the third quarter, giving Seattle its first offensive touchdown of the game. With that touchdown, Charbonnet becomes the first running back to account for double-digit rushing touchdowns since Marshawn Lynch in the 2014 season. This was the season that brought the Seahawks their first-ever Super Bowl.
Not many thought that Charbonnet would be the leading rusher when it comes to rushing touchdowns. Most thought that honor would go to the first-string running back in Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet, however, has been utilized more in the goal line and red zone settings.
This is Charbonnet’s ninth game this season where he accounted for a rushing touchdown. He hasn’t been an explosive running back for Seattle this season, as he rushed for 546 yards and nine touchdowns on 149 carries coming into the game versus Carolina. Charbonnet has averaged 3.7 yards per run, and his longest run was for 30 yards.
There have been plenty of times during this stellar season for Seattle where it feels like Kubiak has trusted the less explosive Charbonnet more than Walker, who has the potential to be a top-tier running back.
He may not be as fast or explosive as Walker, but his durability, toughness, and capability to be an efficient pass-catcher make Charbonnet a solid weapon for Kubiak’s offense. He has some attributes that match Lynch as a tough runner who can get more yards after contact.
Charbonnet is having his best game of the season, however. Through the first three quarters, he has rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for an average of 7.2 yards per carry.
He has been one of the offensive players of the game for Seattle, especially with quarterback Sam Darnold struggling. Charbonnet has been able to push through the tough wall up the middle against players like defensive tackle Derrick Brown. His biggest plays have come off the tackle on the outside.
