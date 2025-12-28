Zach Charbonnet does something no Seahawks RB has since peak Marshawn Lynch

When Klint Kubiak was hired to be the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason, he proclaimed that the team would be running the ball a lot more. That decree has come to fruition as they have focused on building a more well-balanced offense.

It has certainly worked out well for running back Zach Charbonnet, who joins elite company in the Week 17 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Charbonnet rushed for his 10th touchdown this season on a two-yard run with 8:45 left in the third quarter, giving Seattle its first offensive touchdown of the game. With that touchdown, Charbonnet becomes the first running back to account for double-digit rushing touchdowns since Marshawn Lynch in the 2014 season. This was the season that brought the Seahawks their first-ever Super Bowl.