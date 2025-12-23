Seahawks' matchups improve drastically in final two weeks of NFL season

It has been a tough couple of weeks, matchup-wise, for the Seattle Seahawks (12-3). Since Week 11, the Seahawks have had some of the more aggressive blitzing defenses against more reliable pass-rushing teams in the league. That takes a drastic turn for the final two games of the regular season.

The Seahawks will go on the road for the final two games to take on the Carolina Panthers (8-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (11-4). Both teams are among the least efficient pass-rushing teams in the league. Carolina ranks 31st in the league in quarterback pressure percentage at only 15.4% while San Francisco is 32nd, the worst in the league, at 14.8%.

The 49ers have been hit hard with injuries on both sides of the field, including star defensive end Nick Bosa. The Panthers, on the other hand, have defensive tackle Derrick Brown as the team’s leading sack at five this season. No one else has more than 3.5 sacks this season.

Seattle has faced three top-tier pass-rushing teams in the last six weeks, including the Los Angeles Rams twice.

The Minnesota Vikings are third in the league in pressure rating at 28.2% and were previously first in the league in the 26-0 Week 13 meeting. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores utilized a blitz-heavy package, resulting in the offensive line allowing four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and five quarterbacks.

The Atlanta Falcons are seventh in the league (24.7%) in pressure rating. One week after the Vikings win, the Seahawks allowed two sacks, seven tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits behind their blitz-happy defense.

Just this past Thursday, the Seahawks defeated the Rams 38-37 in overtime in potentially the greatest game of the season. The Rams’ defense gave the Seahawks’ offense some serious pressure as the offensive line allowed four sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. Los Angeles is tied for eighth in the league in quarterback pressure percentage at 24.4%

This week against the Panthers will be a nice change of pace for the Seahawks as they won’t have to completely worry about trying to find new ways to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle's ability to protect Darnold since Week 11 has been a key reason for the slow starts and some turnovers.

The lack of efficient pass rush from Carolina and San Francisco could be the factor for the Seahawks to win both games and secure the NFC West Division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks restored to glory in latest NFL power rankings

DK Metcalf reminds everyone why the Seahawks had to move on

Seahawks’ stunning comeback changes the math in NFC West