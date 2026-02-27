Seahawks Meet With a Slew of Defensive Backs at NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is an opportunity for NFL teams to do a lot of work on improving themselves. Not only is it a chance to scout the upcoming NFL Draft for talent, it assists in shaping your view on the upcoming free agency period, and the conversations you have with other general managers often prove invaluable in understanding where things stand.

As fans, there’s a limited amount of information that we have access to. Some of the indicators get filtered out to the public, while others remain secret. We get a partial picture, but it’s never complete for us. One thing that we do get to learn about, for the most part, are team-player meetings. With a few exceptions, those get reported out to the world.

So, who are the Seahawks meeting with in the defensive back class? To this point, a pretty solid crew, including a few guys who have been, and will continue to be, linked to the Seahawks leading up to the draft.

At the cornerback position, you have Brandon Cisse of South Carolina, who I have seen connected with the Seahawks at their first round selection multiple times in recent months. With his tremendous upside and skill at defending against the run, it’s a pick I could certainly get behind and have no problem advocating for as we head towards the draft.

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) speaks at the podium. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keith Abney of Arizona State is another solid candidate for the team, so it makes plenty of sense why he’s also on the meeting list. Avieon Terrell from Clemson also met with the Seahawks, a wonderful prospect who I suspect will be gone before the team can pick. Devin Moore of Florida was on the list as well.

D’Angelo Ponds from the championship Indiana Hoosiers rounded out the list, a fascinating player who is just what the Seahawks are looking for in so many ways. The team will have to make a tricky decision on whether his 5’9 frame disqualifies him from playing on the outside in their defense, assuming he hangs around to their pick in the second round.

The team also met with a few safeties, including one who is quickly becoming a bit of a favorite of mine in Dillon Thienemen from Oregon. Providing all the flexibility and versatility that a safety needs in the Mike Macdonald defense, Thienemen is one of my favorite candidates for a pick at #32.

Zakee Wheatley of Penn State and Kamari Ramsey of USC rounded out the list, providing a solid base of information for us fans as we try to understand who the Seahawks have their eyes on.