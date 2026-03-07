Seahawks Should Address This Position in First Round of NFL Draft

Mike Macdonald’s team will take a 10-game overall winning streak into next season’s opener. During that stretch, his club has doubled up its opposition by a 290-145 count. The Seattle Seahawks certainly don’t seem like a team that has a lot of pressing needs.

John Kokso of Pro Football Focus revealed his best-case scenario for each of the 16 teams in the NFC in regards to next month’s NFL draft. When the topic turned to the reigning Super Bowl champions, there was certainly some familiarity to his “ideal” pick for general manager John Schneider when it comes to the 32nd overall pick.

Seahawks could draft an offensive lineman in the first round again

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A year after addressing the interior of the offensive line with the 18th selection, Kosko has the ‘Hawks grabbing University of Oregon blocker Emmanuel Pregnon. “Seattle is going to have a tough time holding onto all of the talent it has acquired over the past three seasons,” stated Kosko, “especially on defense. But with Mike McDonald’s ability to scheme and game-plan for opposing offenses, protecting Sam Darnold should be the priority this offseason.”

To be fair, this was an improved offensive line in 2025 compared to previous seasons. And John Benton’s unit did a pretty decent job of protecting their Pro Bowl signal-caller this past season. Seattle allowed half as many sacks (27) in 2025 as they did the previous year (54).

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seattle’s offensive front was much-improved in 2025

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were tied for 10th in the league in rushing yards per game after finishing 28th in the NFL in both 2023 and ’24. All told, there is certainly room for improvement on the interior of Benton’s line, and this versatile prospect could certainly fill the bill.

“Pregnon had a stellar final season at Oregon,” added Kosko, “posting an 86.7 overall PFF grade while allowing just five total pressures. He permitted only one sack over the last three years and pairs that with an elite 93.0 zone run-blocking grade. Pregnon will likely need to move to right guard with Grey Zabel in place at left guard, but he does have some experience there—playing 55 snaps at the position in 2025.”

If Schneider does indeed select the talented blocker, it would mark the third time in five years that he addresses the offensive line in the first round—joining Zabel in 2025 and tackle Charles Cross in 2022.