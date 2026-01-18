Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald gives injury updates on Charles Cross and Zach Charbonnet

Tonight could not have gone much better for the Seattle Seahawks. They dominated the game from the very first play, built a big lead and never let the 49ers get close, were able to minimize what was asked of their injured quarterback by running the ball, and ultimately landed on a five touchdown blowout that matched the biggest playoff win in franchise history.

It was everything a Seahawks fan could possibly want out of a three hour game, and it came at the expense of a division rival to boot. But that’s not to say that everything was perfect. As you would expect to happen in a sport where big, strong men crash into each other over and over again, there were injuries, including a couple on the Seahawks.

First was running back Zach Charbonnet, who got the ball on a 3rd and 2 and had his knee injured while coming up a yard short of the conversion (made moot by a defensive penalty that moved the chains). Limping off the field, to the injury tent, and eventually the locker room, Charbonnet was labeled as questionable to return.

That he was able to come back and watch the second half on the sideline was encouraging, even though he never re-entered the game. After the game was over, Macdonald offered up this on Charbonnet’s knee, keeping things open and somewhat vague while still managing to indicate that things lean towards the optimistic.

Per Adam Schefter, Macdonald said that imaging will be done on Zach’s knee, but they believe it is structurally intact. There seemed to be a sense of optimism that he was okay, although there’s a world of difference between ‘okay’ and ‘able to play effective football in eight days in the NFC championship game’, so we should definitely see how things go this week in practice.

In Charbonnet’s absence, Ken Walker had a career day with nearly 150 scrimmage yards and 3 touchdowns. Velus Jones Jr got a few late carries as well, and looms as a potential backup to Walker for any games that Charbonnet might miss because of this injury. Cam Akers might also be the guy to turn to, and George Holani’s return from injured reserve may be imminent.

The second injury was the just-returned Charles Cross, who went out with a foot in the third quarter and did not return. Of course, by that point, the game was out of hand and there was no need for him to go back in, so it wasn’t immediately clear if the injury was serious. According to Macdonald, it was not.

Per John Boyle, Macdonald said in his press conference that Cross leaving the game was ‘precautionary’, a frequently used word by the Seahawks in recent weeks. While still open to interpretation, this implies to me that had the game still been competitive, Cross might have gone back in. It also implies that he should be available next week.

And it’s very important that he is available for next week, as Seattle is still without his backup. They played most of the second half with third string rookie UDFA Amari Kight, who held his own in run blocking but will be hard pressed if he’s called upon to start in the NFC title game. Backup Josh Jones impressed in three starts late in the season, but has his own knee injury.

But based on Macdonald’s comments, he should be fine. And if both are ready to go for next week, this really might have been the perfect game for the Seahawks, on every level.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

