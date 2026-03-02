Why Seahawks Using Franchise Tag on Kenneth Walker III Makes Sense

The newly-crowned Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will take a 10-game overall winning streak when they first take the field in 2026. One of the big questions these days is whether the Most Valuable Player of the club’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara will be in the backfield in September.

One of the Seahawks’ nine potential unrestricted free agents is four-year running back Kenneth Walker III. He totaled 27 carries for 135 yards in the win over the Pats. Walker was the first running back to capture Super Bowl MVP honors since the Broncos’ Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII.

Kenneth Walker - Super Bowl LX film

Kenneth Walker - Super Bowl LX film

Footage of some of Walker's most impactful runs vs the Patriots, included his 49 yard TD late in the 4th Q that was negated by penalty.

Decision time in the Pacific Northwest for the reigning Super Bowl champs

Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider has a somewhat-tricky decision ahead in terms of bringing Walker back and whether the team signs him to a one-year deal or a longer contract. There’s also the possibility that the Seahawks could put the “franchise” tag on the four-year pro.

If you truly think about the last option, it makes perfect sense. It’s not as if the four-year pro won’t have offers, although the franchise tender for a running back is a hefty $14.293 million (via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network). However, the 2022 second-round pick from Michigan State (who began his career at Wake Forest) comes off a season in which he didn’t miss a game. That’s 17 regular-season contests and three postseason outings. Walker started every contest.

Seahawks’ RB Kenneth Walker III has been Mr. Reliable

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

In four NFL seasons, he’s totaled 954 touches for 4,560 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns. In four playoff game, he has 483 scrimmage yards and five TDs on 90 touches. That’s a combined total of 1,044 touches in four seasons. Over that span, Walker has fumbled only three times, and has never turned over the ball.

Of course, there’s the status of Zach Charbonnet. He was injured in the playoff win over the 49ers and his status for 2026 is unknown. The Seahawks will also have a new offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury, so the more continuity that Mike Macdonald’s team can have from 2025, the better.

As the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Walker signed a four-year, $8.44 million deal as a rookie (via Spotrac). That tender is obviously a big raise, and there’s also the potential for a long-term deal—which you could make a case for being a very smart move.

Given all circumstances, Schneider may want to lock down a proven performer who is coming off a career year and Super Bowl MVP honors if Walker and the team can’t agree on a deal within the next 48 hours.