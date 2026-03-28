New Seahawks Mock Draft Addresses Major Need on Offensive Line

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks used their first-round pick to help shore up the interior of their offensive line. Seattle selected North Dakota State's Grey Zabel at No. 18, and he started 17 games at left guard.

Zabel lived up to expectations during his rookie season, but the Seahawks still need to improve the interior of their offensive line. That's exactly what they do in a recent 7-round NFL mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's Ian Cummings.

With the final pick in the opening round, Cummings has Seattle targeting Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis, who would ideally slide into the right guard position.

Round 1, Pick 32: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis blocks against the Auburn Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Cummings says the Seahawks don't have many needs, while also saying guards aren't typically given the attention they deserve in Round 1. That's ironic, especially since guards taken in the opening round have typically been successful.

In 2025, there were three guards taken in Round 1 with Tyler Booker (No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys) and Donovan Jackson (No. 24 to the Minnesota Vikings) joining Zabel. All three proved to be quality starters, and Seattle could strike gold again with Bisontis.

"Guards don’t normally receive a ton of love in the Round 1 range, but Chase Bisontis is my 31st overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. And for a Seahawks team that doesn’t have a ton of glaring needs, attacking the guard spot opposite guard Grey Zabel is a sensible path in 2026," Cummings wrote.

"At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Bisontis is a stellar athlete with a hyper-dense frame, and he combines that physical talent with excellent pass protection technique and run block IQ. He’s synergetic, active with his hands, and quick to respond to stunts, and he offers range and physicality in the ground game."

Seattle addresses RB spot as well in new mock draft

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. runs the ball during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After shoring up the interior of their line, Seattle uses their second-round pick to replace Kenneth Walker III. At No. 64, Cummings predicts the Seahawks will take Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr.

"Mike Washington’s 4.33 speed at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds is what sells his profile the most, but he has the vision, pacing, pressing IQ, and finishing physicality to be a true volume back," Cummings wrote.

Washington played for three universities and had a breakout season in 2025 with the Razorbacks. He ran for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

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