Seahawks' Potential Draft Gem Could be Ideal Kenneth Walker Replacement

The Seattle Seahawks lost one of their key players in free agency when the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a deal with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III on a three-year, $43.05 million contract. With Walker out, the Seahawks will need to add another weapon to their backfield, and while free agency is an option, another would be for them to see how the NFL draft shakes out.

If they rely on the draft, they could find a replacement in a bruiser who played football in the same state as the Seahawks. Washington's Jonah Coleman was identified as a potential draft gem for Seattle by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.

"Walker's potential exit will obviously increase Zach Charbonnet's role, but it will also open the path for another back to emerge in the Seahawks offense. Jonah Coleman could stay in the city as he transitions from the Washington Huskies to the league," Ballentine wrote.

"Coleman is a 5'9, 228-pound thumper. He's not going to break off explosive runs, but he's a patient zone runner who understands how to get the yards that have been blocked for him."

Jonah Coleman could be a Day 3 steal for the Seahawks

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman rushes for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coleman began his career with Arizona, where he rushed for 1,243 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with 307 yards receiving. He then transferred to Washington, where he ran for 1,811 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 838 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

He proved during his career that he can be a productive three-down back, but he isn't expected to go early in the draft. Coleman lacks elite speed, which often leads to players being overlooked. For Seattle, they would appreciate his ability to help spell Zach Charbonnet, who is going to take over as the lead back now that Walker is gone.

Coleman is also a high-character player who was voted as a team captain by his teammates in Washington.

Can Seattle afford to wait until Day 3 for a RB?

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Whether the Seahawks go for a back in free agency, they're likely going to need someone who can carry a heavy workload early on.

Charbonnet is more than capable of being the lead back, but he suffered a torn ACL during the team's playoff run. He expects to be back during the 2026 season, but there's no timetable yet. For that reason, it might not be ideal to wait until Day 3 to add someone. That said, Coleman could be a great option if the draft doesn't fall in their favor early on.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter