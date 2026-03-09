Kenneth Walker III Makes History Leaving Seahawks, Joining Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are saying goodbye to running back Kenneth Walker III, who has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in the league's legal tampering period before the official start of free agency.

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering the fact that the Seahawks were unwilling to use the franchise tag on Walker, which would have made him just north of $14 million. The Chiefs reportedly offered a three-year, $45 million contract, which makes Walker the highest-paid running back in NFL history, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

It’s a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for Kenneth Walker III, who becomes the highest-paid free agent deal for a running back in nfl history. https://t.co/a9vasdqT67 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Seahawks Outbid by Chiefs For Kenneth Walker III

Paying $15 million per year for a running back is expensive, but this was a big priority for the Chiefs, who had a down year in 2025 after having a dynastic run for nearly a decade.

The Chiefs knew they could benefit from an upgrade at the running back position, which is why they went out and signed Walker, who emerged as one of the best offensive players in the league for the Seahawks in his four seasons with the team.

I wrote about the possibility of the Chiefs signing Walker just before the start of free agency, so it appears the prophecy has been fulfilled.

With several free agents to look after, it's unsurprising that the Seahawks did not want to spend $15 million per year to have Walker on the roster. The Seahawks have several free agents to take care of, including defensive backs Coby Bryant and Josh Jobe, and paying Walker would have made it unlikely for the team to bring back as many of the other players they were looking to keep.

The goal for the Seahawks in this free agency period is to bring back as many players as possible. They were never going to be able to bring back everyone, especially at the price Walker ended up with.

That being said, the Seahawks cannot complain too much about Walker getting a massive contract in free agency because a major reason behind his raise was his performance during the playoffs. Walker recorded 65 carries for 313 yards and four touchdowns during three playoff games, including a victory in Super Bowl LX, where he earned MVP honors.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter