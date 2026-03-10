Seahawks Could Sign Kenneth Walker III Replacement Soon

It seemed evident that the Seattle Seahawks weren’t willing to give running back Kenneth Walker III what he wanted, which was to be one of the top-paid running backs in the league. Both sides said they wanted to return, but money was the only criterion for both sides.

Walker wanted to be the top-paid running back this free agency, and that’s what he got with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $43.1 million deal, but it could be $45 million, leaving the team without a first-string running back.

To make matters worse for the Seahawks, second-string running back Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from a torn ACL. The Seahawks have not yet agreed to a new running back in this free agency class. Seattle has lucked out on getting Travis Etienne and Tyler Allgeier on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering. There are still some veteran options for Seattle to place in the backfield, but options are getting limited by the day.

Who is Seattle’s Top Option for Day Two?

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) scores a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) defends during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Several players remain after day one of the NFL’s legal tampering, but they aren’t as strong of options. A good bit of running backs remaining are either in their 30s, coming off a serious injury, or undervalued. The Seahawks are looking outside the box for their top option, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He could be signed to, at least, a $3 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Seattle is reportedly monitoring the price for obtaining Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. White originally started out as the second-string option for the Buccaneers before taking over for the injured Bucky Irving to finish the final eight games of the season as the starter.

In 17 games played this past season, White rushed for 572 yards, four touchdowns, and 37 first downs on 132 carries. In his four seasons with the Buccaneers, White rushed for 2,656 yards and 14 touchdowns on 677 carries while also catching 205 receptions for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns.

What Would be White’s Future in Seattle?

White would be a solid addition to the Seahawks’ backfield for as long as Charbonnet needs the time to recover. There is a lot of speculation about how the Seahawks would handle the running back position with Walker gone. White could be a one-year signed player, and then the Seahawks will figure out the remainder after the 2026 season. If White is signed to a multi-year deal, he could also be a one-two punch option with Charbonnet past this season.

The longer that the Seahawks do not develop the answer at the number one running back this offseason, the more likely that the Seahawks could use one or more of their four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on a young running back. The second round seems a likely spot o for Seattle to go to find a capable back to match with White. Either way, the Seahawks need an experienced running back, and they are running out of options.

