Seahawks' Sam Darnold Still Has Doubters Despite Super Bowl Win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold couldn't have had a better first season with the team.

After earning some critics by signing a three-year, $100 million contract in free agency, many believed Darnold would not play up to the standards of the deal. While Darnold proved those haters wrong, he still has some skeptics going into his second season in the pacific northwest.

"Even after a second straight 14-win campaign and leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title, it's still reasonable to ask which Darnold the Seahawks will get going forward. He was legitimately lights-out in the first half of the season but then was one of the least efficient QBs in the second half. He finished somewhere between good enough and actually good in the playoffs," ESPN contributor Seth Walder wrote.

"In the end, Darnold finished 19th in QBR, but the Seahawks clearly feel pretty good about him heading into 2026 considering how last season turned out."

Sam Darnold Can Grow in Upcoming Season

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darnold did a decent job in the playoffs and kept the ball out of the other team's hands, which is arguably the most important skill needed as a quarterback in the NFL. At times during the season, he did excel and push the Seahawks to victory, but that's also not how Seattle is built.

The Seahawks are a defensive-first team that has an offense that can help win games if it needs to, but the goal for Darnold should remain simple. He needs to keep the ball in Seattle's hands and run the clock by pounding the rock. However, Darnold can be called upon to make a big play with his arm if he needs to.

A new offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury could shake things up in Darnold's favor as the two overlapped while they were in San Francisco in 2023. Darnold was the backup quarterback while Fleury was on the offensive coaching staff as the tight ends coach, so the new offensive coordinator knows and understands what it's like to be around the quarterback.

Ultimately, Darnold can play however he needs to in order to get the Seahawks to victory. As long as he continues to stack wins for Seattle, he should be viewed in a positive light.

