Seahawks Trade Could Come After Chiefs, Rams' Trent McDuffie Blockbuster

There is a lot of pressure for teams to make a serious Super Bowl run or to win the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams are under a limited timeline to win a title, especially for the 2026 NFL Season, due to quarterback Matthew Stafford’s age at 38 years old and Super Bowl LXI being played in SoFi Stadium.

The Rams took a big risk to trade for two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie in a package to the Kansas City Chiefs. It is to improve their man-coverage cornerbacks. The Seattle Seahawks might be on the verge of making a big trade soon.

Seahawks looking into veteran edge rushers

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (left) and defensive end Leonard Williams (right) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have edge rusher as one of the top positions for the team to address this offseason. The front office is insistent that the team will not overspend on players this free agency, even for players like running back Kenneth Walker III. With the sixth most salary cap space available to $60.7 million, the Seahawks have the money to spend.

Emerald Spectrum reporter and host of the Locked on Seahawks’ Corbin Smith believes the Seahawks are going to make a big splash for an edge rusher soon, either through trade or free agency. He says this based on two recents wiith the first coming off the Rams’ trade for McDufffie and the other that he believes that general manager John Schneider thinks this is not a great 2026 NFL Draft class. This would mean that the Seahawks use some of the draft picks as assets for a trade.

Who would be available for a trade?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There are some options the Seahawks could go for in a trade, but the most obvious would be for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. He remains very dissatisfied with the organization. This time, Crosby is frustrated with the involvement of the team’s wellness coordinator. It remains clear that Crosby wants out of Las Vegas.

The Seahawks are one of the teams potentially interested in trading for Crosby, but it is going to take a lot to trade for him. The Raiders won’t likely go less than two first-round picks, including the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle might have to throw in a starting player to sweeten the deal. A player like edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu might be thinking of a potential solidifier for the deal.

Another edge rusher the Seahawks might try to trade for is Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings. It wouldn’t take the same package to get him either, but he isn’t as explosive or consistent as Crosby.

