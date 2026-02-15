Trade Idea Sends Maxx Crosby to Seahawks to Build Possible Dynasty

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, but they should be hungry for more than just one ring.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider will do everything in his power to try and get the Seahawks back to the Super Bowl, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy once again. One way he could achieve that is by trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has been the subject of many trade rumors this offseason.

"Could the rich get richer? The Seahawks just lifted the Lombardi Trophy, but that shouldn't prevent them from looking to improve as they gear up for a title defense," CBS Sports contributor Tyler Sullivan wrote.

"Boye Mafe is set to become a free agent this offseason, and if he departs, that would create a need. Seeing what Mike Macdonald could do with Crosby at his disposal -- coming off a championship season in which Seattle ranked sixth in pressure rate despite primarily rushing four -- would be borderline unfair.

"The Seahawks also boast a talented enough roster to feel comfortable punting on the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft if it means Crosby heads to the Pacific Northwest. The organization also has $72.2 million in available cap space (sixth-highest in the NFL) to help facilitate a new deal."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Seahawks Send First, Second-Round Picks to Raiders in Mock Maxx Crosby Trade

The Seahawks have built through the draft, so it would be very pricey to move on from both those picks in order to bring Crosby into the fold. However, the Seahawks' Super Bowl window is wide open, and getting Crosby on the defense could be worth the price of admission.

The Seahawks are in need of adding some defensive talent, and Crosby might be the best player that could be available. Crosby has made the Pro Bowl in each of his last five seasons and has 69.5 sacks in his seven years in the league.

If the Seahawks were to pair Crosby with Leonard Williams, they could form one of the most dynamic defensive line duos in the entire league. They would be comfortable Super Bowl favorites going into the 2026 season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

