Seahawks Super Bowl Hero Labeled Cut Candidate, But It's Unlikely to Happen

Uchenna Nwosu may have scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks, but it could be his final game he plays with the team.

The Seahawks could save a lot of money if they cut Nwosu, which is why The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar listed him as the team's top cap casualty of the offseason.

"Seattle has the sixth-most cap space entering the offseason, according to Over the Cap, so general manager John Schneider doesn’t need to shed a ton of salary to keep his Super Bowl team together. But one possibility could be Nwosu, who’d save the team $11.4 million if released. He turned 29 in December, had a productive season on the best defense in the league and basically ended the Super Bowl with a fourth-quarter pick six," Dugar wrote.

"Seattle has plenty of incentive to keep him, especially with fellow outside linebacker Boye Mafe’s contract expiring. Nwosu is just the name to monitor here because Seattle doesn’t otherwise have an obvious cut candidate among its veterans ($9 million of Kupp’s 2026 base salary became fully guaranteed on Friday, according to Over the Cap, which is why he wasn’t selected)."

Seahawks Could Cut Nwosu This Offseason

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While there is financial reason to cut Nwosu, it doesn't exactly make sense considering what the Seahawks are setting out to accomplish this offseason. Sure, Nwosu would save the team some money it could use to sign other players, but the goal is to bring back as many players from the "Dark Side" defense as possible.

Cutting Nwosu to sign others would go against what the Seahawks are setting out to accomplish. The Seahawks have a very simple offseason on their hands. They have a lot of cap space and they are going to try and use that to bring back as many players from the Super Bowl roster as possible.

If the Seahawks can find a way to bring back the core of their Super Bowl-winning defense, they will have a great chance to come out of the gates next season and repeat as champions. That job will be much harder if Nwosu isn't on the field, so the Seahawks shouldn't look to give him the boot during the offseason.

