Seahawks urged to make move for former first-round Giants player

The Seahawks could buff up their offensive line with a former top-10 pick.

Zach Roberts

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have slowly begun to revamp their offensive line. What had been a terrible weakness the last few years is slowly becoming a much more reliable unit, if not a strength, on this offense. The tackle play has been solid with Abe Lucas and Charles Cross, and the arrival of Grey Zabel has helped the interior.

That said, it's still a ways away from being a strong unit league-wide. And if the Seahawks are going to reach their potential and have a deep playoff run, they could stand to add some more help up front, especially given how reliant Sam Darnold has been on good O-line play throughout his career. With that in mind, one analyst's proposal makes perfect sense.

Seahawks should make move for Evan Neal, insider states

Evan Nea
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Evan Neal of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are not very good this year, and they've suffered so many key injuries. They should probably sell at the deadline, and that could be great news for the Seahawks. SI's Connor Orr believes Evan Neal would be a great pickup.

"Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022, has some outstanding traits for an offensive lineman, but for one reason or another, struggled to put together a consistent campaign for the Giants. This move provides depth for the Teller signing and a possible flier for the Seahawks, who may want to utilize Neal not only for his guard depth but for additional bigger personnel sets," he wrote.

The Giants are not strong up front, but Neal hasn't panned out so far. Plus, the Giants need assets to continue to build with, and it's clear Neal doesn't fit in with that idea. "With this deal, general manager Joe Schoen recognizes the need to give Neal a much-needed change of scenery," Orr said. The Seahawks could benefit.

While Neal does play tackle, which is where both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have been solid over the years, he could end up outplaying them based on his pedigree. He could also provide depth and flexibility, potentially allowing someone to move inside and continue to beef up the line as a whole unit.

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

