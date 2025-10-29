Seahawks urged to make move for former first-round Giants player
The Seattle Seahawks have slowly begun to revamp their offensive line. What had been a terrible weakness the last few years is slowly becoming a much more reliable unit, if not a strength, on this offense. The tackle play has been solid with Abe Lucas and Charles Cross, and the arrival of Grey Zabel has helped the interior.
That said, it's still a ways away from being a strong unit league-wide. And if the Seahawks are going to reach their potential and have a deep playoff run, they could stand to add some more help up front, especially given how reliant Sam Darnold has been on good O-line play throughout his career. With that in mind, one analyst's proposal makes perfect sense.
Seahawks should make move for Evan Neal, insider states
The New York Giants are not very good this year, and they've suffered so many key injuries. They should probably sell at the deadline, and that could be great news for the Seahawks. SI's Connor Orr believes Evan Neal would be a great pickup.
"Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022, has some outstanding traits for an offensive lineman, but for one reason or another, struggled to put together a consistent campaign for the Giants. This move provides depth for the Teller signing and a possible flier for the Seahawks, who may want to utilize Neal not only for his guard depth but for additional bigger personnel sets," he wrote.
The Giants are not strong up front, but Neal hasn't panned out so far. Plus, the Giants need assets to continue to build with, and it's clear Neal doesn't fit in with that idea. "With this deal, general manager Joe Schoen recognizes the need to give Neal a much-needed change of scenery," Orr said. The Seahawks could benefit.
While Neal does play tackle, which is where both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have been solid over the years, he could end up outplaying them based on his pedigree. He could also provide depth and flexibility, potentially allowing someone to move inside and continue to beef up the line as a whole unit.