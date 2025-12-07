Sam Darnold slide continues with bad decision, nasty pick vs. Falcons

The concerns for the Seattle Seahawks' offense aren't just based on one or two bad performances at this point. Ever since the Los Angeles Rams created the blueprint for shutting down the explosives, quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have struggled.

Following a bad interception in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Darnold now has three touchdowns and six interceptions in the Seahawks' last 4.5 games. It was his 11th interception of the season, furthering his already NFL-high turnover figure.

Darnold, unsurprisingly, has struggled most against good defenses that manage to get pressure. The sentiment that the veteran passer crumbles under heavy pass-rush pressure has been shrugged off by him and the coaches throughout the season, but it has held true.

When Darnold is forced to hold the ball, he makes risky plays. And the throw to tight end Elijah Arroyo fell directly into that bucket on a pass that was tipped up into the air and picked on 3rd and 1.

The Seahawks (9-3) have just three points late in the second quarter against the Falcons (4-8). They had just six points on two field goals in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Good pass rushes are zeroing in on Darnold and the weaknesses of the Seahawks' offense. It's put a lot more pressure on the Seattle defense, which has luckily been up to the task.

