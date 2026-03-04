Seahawks Trending Towards Letting Rashid Shaheed Walk in Free Agency

Even though he's perceived as a priority re-signing for the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed may no longer return.

Shaheed and the Seahawks are reportedly not close to agreeing on an extension, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, and he will likely test the market when the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 9.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Shaheed will be eligible to sign with any NFL team. That would effectively make the Seahawks' midseason trade for the speedy returner and pass-catcher a rental that helped them win Super Bowl LX.

Shaheed's market value is set around $14.13 million per year, per Spotrac, which is a steep price when the Seahawks already have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton entering his second NFL season.

Still, Shaheed was a critical contributor for the Seahawks in their run to a title after the team traded for him ahead of the deadline. Shaheed's first game with Seattle was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, and he went on to catch 15 passes for 188 yards in nine regular season games with the team.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates with his parents, Haneef and Cassondra Shaheed, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shaheed's primary contribution was on special teams, returning three kicks for touchdowns (two kick returns, one punt), including one to begin the Seahawks' 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

His best play, however, was in the Seahawks' 38-37 Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. With the Seahawks trailing 30-14 with eight minutes remaining, Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a score to make it a one-score game. The Seahawks completed the comeback, putting them in the driver's seat to win the NFC West.

Had the Rams won that game, the roles in the postseason could have been reversed. Seattle would have had to play in the Wild Card Round and eventually travel to LA to reach the Super Bowl. It was a season-defining play that made general manager John Schneider look like a genius.

Thus, even though Shaheed's offensive production was limited, he's a coveted free agent for multiple NFL teams. He produces points at critical times.

If the Seahawks let Shaheed hit free agency, they will either try to match what he's being offered or decide he is out of their price range. That process makes it more difficult to bring him back overall.

