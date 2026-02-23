Seahawks' Super Bowl Win Will Result in Free Agency Losses

The Seattle Seahawks may have won the Super Bowl, but the fun is over as the team looks to try and build a roster that can win it all again next year.

The Seahawks had one of the best defenses in recent memory on the roster last season, but it is going to cost a lot for the team to keep as many of them together as possible. Simply put, the Seahawks won't be able to afford everyone.

"The Seahawks can rightfully bask in their title-winning glory for the next seven months after a dominant 2025 season. But as was clear even during the team’s celebratory parade, the clock is already starting to move forward — and with that comes some cap maneuvering," Pro Football Focus contributor Bradley Locker wrote.

"Seattle’s biggest concern this offseason will be keeping standout running back Kenneth Walker III. The Super Bowl MVP finished the season as the league’s highest-graded rusher (91.5), reaching at least an 84.8 grade in all four career years. Beyond Walker, other notable Seahawks like Rashid Shaheed, Boye Mafe, Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe are all on expiring deals.

"In addition to determining which of the aforementioned players to re-sign, general manager John Schneider will likely grant extensions to stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon as part of his 2023 class. Even though Seattle owns over $72 million in cap space, it may be a jigsaw puzzle to accomplish everything that Schneider desires — with personnel losses inevitable."

Seahawks Have Free Agency Decisions to Make

The Seahawks need to prioritize which free agents are the ones that need to be kept the most. Some may say that's running back Kenneth Walker III. Others may say it is cornerback Josh Jobe. An argument could also be made that extending wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon are the top priorities for the offseason.

Ultimately, there are too many factors going into the offseason for the Seahawks to address every single need. They need to pick which ones are most important and go from there.

With only four picks in the NFL Draft, the Seahawks have to do their best in free agency because that is where the bulk of the offseason will be decided.

