Seahawks Mock Draft Features NFL Star's Brother at No. 32

The Seattle Seahawks are slated to end the first round of the NFL Draft this spring after winning the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks only have four draft picks, so there is a chance the team will trade out of the selection. In the case they don't, The Athletic's David DeChant believes the team will select Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, whose brother A.J. has been a star with the Atlanta Falcons since 2020.

"Seattle has only four 2026 picks, so I tried to trade back from No. 32 but didn’t get any nibbles. Comfortably the best remaining player on Brugler’s board (No. 18), Terrell lacks the size of his brother (Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell), but GM John Schneider drafted an undersized corner early in 2023, and it’s fair to say Devon Witherspoon has worked out," DeChant wrote.

"Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are pending free agents (as is safety Coby Bryant). The Seahawks could re-sign one to start opposite Witherspoon (with Nick Emmanwori in the slot), but having another corner in the rotation would maximize coach Mike Macdonald’s options. It’s hard to find athletic cornerbacks with instincts and playmaking ability like Terrell’s beyond the early rounds."

Avieon Terrell Could Be Seahawks Next Cornerback

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell reacts to a pass interference call. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks need to add to their secondary after losing several players in free agency. Getting a player like Terrell could be the solution for the Seahawks in this issue.

There's a safe feeling about picking Terrell, which is what teams want picking late in the first round. While Terrell is a player that could help the Seahawks, it is probably in the team's best interest to trade down.

The Seahawks would be expected to give Terrell a fully-guaranteed contract if they picked him in the first round, but that wouldn't be the case if he was chosen in the second round. The difference between late Round 1 players and early Round 2 guys isn't much, so the Seahawks are probably better off trading back and giving the No. 32 overall selection to a team that is targeting a specific player.

If that team doesn't step up, getting someone like Terrell isn't a bad alternative.

