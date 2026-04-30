One Veteran Free Agent the Seahawks Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has concluded, and while the Seattle Seahawks bolstered their interior line and secondary, one glaring hole remains.

The Seahawks could benefit from adding a proven, high-floor edge presence. With the post-draft compensatory pick deadline passed, general manager John Schneider has a green light to sign veterans without sacrificing future draft capital.

Enter Joey Bosa. After a 2025 campaign with the Buffalo Bills where he proved he can still impact the game in a rotational capacity, Bosa is the signing that will keep Mike Macdonald’s defense among the elite in the NFL.

The "Post-Comp" Window Strategy

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most significant reason to sign Bosa now is the NFL’s compensatory pick formula. Signings made before the post-draft deadline count against a team's net loss of free agents.

By waiting until after the draft, the Seahawks can sign Bosa to a projected two-year, $11.1 million deal without affecting their 2027 draft assets.

Scheme Versatility

While reports suggest Macdonald is eyeing smaller, quicker rushers, Bosa’s veteran savvy provides the discipline that Macdonald’s complex, disguised pressure packages require.

Seattle’s current edge group (Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and DeMarcus Lawrence) is talented but lacks a consistent force who can win with technical hand-fighting when speed alone fails. The team lost Boye Mafe in free agency, but didn't replace him with anyone in free agency or the draft.

In 2025, Bosa recorded five sacks and an NFL-best five forced fumbles in a part-time role. His ability to set the edge in run defense complements the system Macdonald has established in Seattle.

High-Leverage Efficiency

At 30 years old, Bosa is no longer in his prime, but he doesn't need to be in Seattle.

With the Bills, Bosa averaged 36.3 snaps per game.

Plugging Bosa into a rotation allows him to remain fresh for 3rd-and-long situations where his technical pass-rush moves can create lanes for younger players like Jared Ivey or Connor O’Toole.

The Cap Space

The Seahawks are in a rare position of financial strength. With the 2026 salary cap climbing past $300 million, Seattle holds approximately $60.7 million in cap space.

Bosa’s projected $5–6 million annual salary is a "buy-low" investment that represents less than 2 percent of the team's total cap, a negligible price for a player with his pedigree.

Why Signing Bosa Works

Signing Bosa is about raising the floor of the defense. After passing on edge rushers in the 2026 Draft, Schneider has the cap space and the roster flexibility to bring in a veteran who can mentor a young room while still forcing quarterbacks to account for him on every snap.

If the Seahawks want to contend in an NFC West that features high-powered offenses in San Francisco and Los Angeles, adding Bosa to the defense is the logical next step.

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