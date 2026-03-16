Buffalo Bills Ranked Among NFL’s Top 5 Rosters After Free Agency

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was focused on fixing the team's biggest roster holes this offseason.

They addressed their hole at wide receiver by trading for D.J. Moore and signed Bradley Chubb to give them a strong pass rusher. To bolster the secondary, they signed cornerback Dee Alford and safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone.

The Bills did well addressing their needs, setting themselves up for the 2026 NFL draft. They have also built one of the best rosters in the NFL, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who ranked Buffalo third overall following the first week of free agency.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Moton says the offense remains elite thanks to Josh Allen and James Cook, and also appreciates the return of center Connor McGovern. He also says Moore, while not a high-end WR1, will help the offense become more dynamic.

"Quarterback Josh Allen leads an offense that's ranked sixth or better in scoring since the 2020 season. He's one year removed from an MVP year. In Brady's offense, James Cook has become a premier rusher, leading the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024 and rushing yards last year," Moton wrote.

"Buffalo acquired wideout DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. He's not a high-end No. 1 receiver, but he brings an explosive element to the Bills' aerial attack. The club also has two Pro Bowl offensive linemen in Dion Dawkins and Connor McGovern, who are integral to the success of the passing and run game. Buffalo signed edge-rusher Bradley Chubb, versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety Geno Stone. All three will likely take on big roles on the defensive side of the ball."

Buffalo Bills second in the AFC, according to rankings

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 3, the Bills' roster was ranked third overall in the NFL with only one AFC team ahead of them. The Denver Broncos came in at No. 2, with the Los Angeles Rams first.

Denver is, as fans will unfortunately remember, the team that eliminated the Bills in the second round of the AFC playoffs. Buffalo also poached some of the Broncos' coaching staff this offseason, signing Pete Carmichael as their new offensive coordinator and Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator.

They join new head coach Joe Brady as the Bills look to take one of the most talented rosters in the league into the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.

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