Seahawks Sign Ex-Colts Safety Rodney Thomas II

It only took four days of free agency, but the Seattle Seahawks have finally signed a player who wasn't on the 2025 Super Bowl LX-winning team.

The Seahawks signed former Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II on Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, bringing in a potential starter to make up for the departure of Coby Bryant (Chicago Bears).

Thomas was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Colts, starting 25 games over his first two seasons in the league. He's appeared in all 68 possible games since being drafted and has 114 tackles, 10 pass deflections and six interceptions.

He played just 13% of the Colts' defensive snaps in 2025, but Thomas has have a much bigger workload in the past. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound safety played 960 snaps in 2023 (82%) and has former starting experience.

Thomas will have to compete with Ty Okada for a starting role next to Julian Love in the Seahawks' secondary. Okada is the shoo-in for the job, but it's possible Thomas could make a run at it. EIther way, he's needed depth at the position.

