Seahawks Projected Depth Chart Lineup after Losing Coby Bryant

It hasn’t been an easy start to the NFL’s legal tampering process for the Seattle Seahawks. Just shortly after the legal tampering process began, the Seahawks lost running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who agreed to a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks will also lose safety Coby Bryant, who agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Bryant was a player who went from role player to position swap player to impact player for the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks. The team was looking to bring back up Bryant, but lucked out with another playoff-caliber team.

Seahawks Depth Chart after Coby Bryant Loss

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks had four safeties on their roster before the loss of Bryant. Now, the Seahawks have veteran Julian Love at the starting strong safety, followed by A.J. Finley. At the free safety position, the projected starter is former undrafted player Ty Okada. Seattle also has Maxen Hook, who was signed to a reserve/future contract.

Love is the veteran star of the Seahawks’ deep secondary, but he missed nine regular-season games due to injuries. During that time, Okada was filling in as the starting free safety. When Bryant was out for the final two games of the regular season. Okada went from being an impressive former undrafted free agent to an impact player for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense.

Outside of Love and Okada, the Seahawks don’t have a reliable, experienced player. Finley played four games in the 2024 season and has played in limited overs in his three seasons in the league. There is an emergency that the Seahawks could have starting slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori play safety if needed.

How the Seahawks can Address the Lack of Depth Concern

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There is serious confidence that the Seahawks could have Okada become a full-time starting safety after the departure of Bryant, but things aren’t set in stone. Seattle could turn to the remaining free agents to find either another starter at free safety or a potential reliable backup.

There is also the possibility that the Seahawks could turn to the 2026 NFL Draft to get a young impact safety. The Seahawks could turn to Oregon’s Dillon Theinemen, who is projected to be a first-round pick or early second-rounder. Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley and USC’s Kamari Ramsey are other players that the Seahawks could go for in the second or third round of the draft. The Seahawks talked to all three of these safeties during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Seattle currently has only four picks in the NFL Draft, with their top three round picks and then their sixth round pick. The front office could use the sixth round to get a safety if they feel confident in Okada as the full-time starter while taking care of depth concerns.

