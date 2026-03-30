Seahawks' Hope to Trade For 2-Time DPOY May Be Extinguished

Now that Boye Mafe has left the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, the team may still be weighing its options to acquire a premier edge rusher via trade.

Seattle still has three quality rushers under contract (Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and DeMarcus Lawrence), with other young players who could be primed to step into bigger roles in 2026.

But that doesn't make the prospect of upgrading less attractive, especially if it could help the Seahawks' goal of becoming just the ninth franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby appeared to be crossed off the list of options when he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens before subsequently having the deal canceled and re-asserting his desire to stay where he is. However, hope re-emerged for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett when it was announced his contract was re-worked to push off his $29 million roster bonus until August.

The Browns have adjusted Myles Garrett's contract to push his roster bonus back until 8/30, per @FieldYates.



This move makes it easier for the Browns to trade Garrett if they wanted to.



Should the Browns consider moving on from Myles Garrett? pic.twitter.com/c5FEAcIlG3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 25, 2026

That hope was again extinguished on Sunday, as Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry asserted that the adjustment doesn't mean the team has changed its mind on not trading Garrett this offseason.

"Myles is a career Brown; he is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear in the past and present in terms of our feelings on that," Berry said, per Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot. "So, I understand all the questions. I'll be honest, I don't want to waste a ton more breath on the topic."

#Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms they’re not trading Myles Garrett after the contract revisions: pic.twitter.com/mstIQeny5c — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

Garrett would undoubtedly be a huge boost to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald's defense. But he would also be extremely expensive both in cap and trade capital, carrying an average annual salary of $40 million on his current contract that runs through 2030.

After giving wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba $42.15 million per year this offseason, it would be a massive challenge for the Seahawks to take on Garrett's deal and not lose talent at other positions. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon still needs a new deal, also.

Even if it was feasible financially for the Seahawks, it doesn't seem the Browns are actively shopping him. That could just be Berry's public stance, but as he alluded to, the franchise has been quite consistent in their messaging about Garrett year after year.

Things could change later in the offseason with four more months until Garrett's bonus kicks in, but it doesn't a move doesn't seem imminent at this point.

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