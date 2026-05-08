Should the Seahawks Trade for Alvin Kamara? Analyzing the Pros, Cons, and Financial Fit

The debate over whether the Seattle Seahawks should pursue Alvin Kamara has intensified this offseason, particularly as the New Orleans Saints signal a shift in their backfield philosophy.

While Kamara remains one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, Seattle’s current roster construction and recent moves suggest a complicated path for such a transaction.

To understand if this move makes sense, we have to look at the factors that aren't just surface-level stats.

The Backfield Void vs. Current Depth

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III, the engine of the offense last season, is no longer in Seattle after he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency following a 1,000-yard, five-touchdown campaign that ended in him winning Super Bowl MVP honors against the New England Patriots.

This leaves Seattle with a younger, less proven group:

Zach Charbonnet is currently the projected lead back, though he is recovering from a torn ACL and could miss most of the 2026 season.

Rookie Jadarian Price and free-agent signee Emanuel Wilson are depth options that lack Kamara's elite pass-catching pedigree.

Mike Macdonald’s system could theoretically use a receiver like Kamara to assist Sam Darnold, who could benefit from having another weapon in the offense.

Kamara’s Declining Production & Value

It is important to be direct: Kamara is no longer the workhorse he was in his early twenties.

In 11 games last season, Kamara rushed for 471 yards and caught 33 passes for 186 yards. These are serviceable numbers but a far cry from his All-Pro peak in 2020 when he had 1,688 scrimmage yards.

Kamara turns 31 this July, so he is entering the twilight of a running back's typical career arc.

New Orleans recently signed Travis Etienne to a lucrative four-year, $52 million deal, effectively demoting Kamara to a high-end rotational role. He has one year left on his contract and the Saints could save money by releasing him after June 1.

The Financial Hurdles

Seattle has the ability to make a move financially, but the long-term math is tricky.

The Seahawks are projected to have nearly $67 million in cap room for 2026. However, much of this is locked in for extending Sam Darnold and edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu.

The Saints recently used a rare CBA rule to lower Kamara’s 2026 cap hit to roughly $10.5 million. While this makes him more tradable, he still carries the largest cap hit for any running back in the league.

The Seahawks are already carrying nearly $80 million in dead money (including $21 million from the DK Metcalf trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers), meaning they have very little margin for error on veteran contracts.

Should The Seahawks Make The Move?

Why They Should

If the price is a late-round pick (5th or 6th round), Kamara provides a veteran presence that Seattle lacks after Walker's departure.

He would serve as an elite third-down back and a mentor to Price. For a team with an elite defense, a ball-control, high-IQ back could be the missing piece for another deep playoff run.

Why They Shouldn't

The Seahawks are in the middle of a strategic pivot. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba making a case to be the best receiver in the NFL who just signed a massive contract, bringing in an expensive, aging veteran at a position with high turnover chances contradicts the current youth movement.

Unless the Saints are willing to eat a significant portion of his remaining salary or accept a nominal trade return, the Seahawks' willingness to trade for a veteran like Kamara may hinge on how they view the ceiling of Price.

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