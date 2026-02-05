Super Bowl LX: Drake Maye Status Good For Seahawks on Patriots Injury Report

The last week of Super Bowl hype has covered a lot of ground, but a good chunk of the conversation around the game itself was occupied by the possibility of an injury to Drake Maye’s right shoulder. Given the effect that could have on his ability to throw, and the Patriots running so much of their success this year through his ability to throw, it makes sense.

Maye’s participation in practice last week was sparse, but today he was a full go. It was never much of a mystery as to whether he’d play in the Super Bowl, but the question was more wondering if the shoulder would negatively affect him. As a full participant today, it seems like the effect should be minimal. Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief at that.

The rest of the injury report today from the Patriots was short, but potentially quite impactful. DT Joshua Farmer (hamstring), who hasn’t played the last five games, was a full participant again and seems ready to be activated if the Patriots want him. T Thayer Munford (knee), a backup offensive lineman, worked his way back to limited practice today.

The last two listed injured players loom large as we head towards this game, as they’re both key starters on a defensive front that can’t really afford to go without them. The news here was mixed. ED Harold Landry III (knee) was able to go in a limited form today, an encouraging sign for a player who did not practice last week and missed the AFC Championship game.

Less good was the status of LB Robert Spillane (ankle), who left the AFC Title game, did not return, and then did not practice last week. He continued to miss practice today, and despite him stating that he believed he was on track to be able to play, this is a concerning sign about the state he’ll be in on the field.

Landry leads the Patriots in sacks and Spillane leads them in tackles. The team loses a lot without those two on the field. Even if Landry is able to play, you have to wonder what he’ll be able to do and how much he’ll be able to go, given that his injury issues go back to the divisional round against the Texans, where he only played eleven snaps.

That was all the Patriots had today, but even though their report contained only five players, the value and weight of those five players adds up to quite a bit. You wouldn’t call the news all bad, but you wouldn’t call it all good either. If Spillane isn’t at least practicing some by tomorrow, it’s time to be concerned about his availability.

