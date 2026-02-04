Super Bowl LX: ESPN NFL Experts Heavily Favor Seahawks over Patriots

In just a few days, Super Bowl LX will conclude the 2025 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks hope to be the team lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Levi Stadium, but first, they have to get through the New England Patriots.

Both teams are coming into this game with an incredibly stacked and dynamic roster. They’ve also had to endure a significant rebuilding process from Super Bowl-winning coaches and quarterbacks.

The Seahawks have designated the favorites over the Patriots since the conclusion of championship weekend. Several of the top experts and voices of ESPN seem to be on board for the Seahawks to get their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, according to a group prediction article released on Wednesday.

48 of the 58 experts believe the Seahawks will be the Super Bowl with only 10 of the experts believing the Patriots can pull off the upset. Many of those experts (35) believe the game will be decided by one possession.

Among the most noticeable experts who feel the Seahawks will win are Ben Solak (16-13), analyst Jeremy Fowler (27-21), NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. (27-19), commentator and TV show host Mike Greenburg (30-20), analyst and Seahawks fan Mina Kimes (27-24), Rams reporters reporter Sarah Barshop (27-17).

Some believe New England will pull off the win, including national NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio (24-20), Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert (17-13), Cowboys reporter Todd Archer (26-23), and Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor (21-17).

It should be worth noting that two of the experts/analysts who predict that the Patriots will upset the Seahawks are former Patriots stars. They include Jason McCourty (28-24) and Tedy Bruschi (20-17).

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the leading player to be named Super Bowl MVP, according to 22 of the 58 experts. Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the next likely player to be named Super Bowl MVP, according to 19 experts.

Running back Kenneth Walker III had three Super Bowl MVP votes. The rest of the Seahawks to receive one vote were wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Quarterback Drake Maye was the first Patriots player to be in heavy consideration for Super Bowl MVP with six votes. Other Patriots to receive votes include cornerback/return specialist Marcus Jones (two votes), running back TreVeyon Henderson, and defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Darnold is one of the favorites to win MVP as he has been playing great in the Seahawks’ postseason games. Many experts also believe JSN will cap off a stellar season with an elite Super Bowl performance.

Some believe Walker’s momentum late in the regular season and into the postseason will help create an elite Super Bowl performance. Finally, some experts believe a huge single play or a consistent game will be enough for Shaheed, Jones, or Witherspoon to be named MVP.

For the experts that believes the Patriots will win, they think that Maye or Henderson’s performance in the run game has to be so impressive that they overpower the Seahawks’ elite, top-ranked defense.

The Seahawks are currently a 4.5-point favorite to defeat the Patriots.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking candidates to replace Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Why the NFL fined Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen $5 million

Jeff Bezos + three other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks