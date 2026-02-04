NFL's Best Cornerback Predicts a Total Blowout in Super Bowl LX

Ask anybody who knows ball who the best cornerback in the NFL is and odds are the name you're going to hear most often is that of Denver Broncos superstar Pat Surtain II. Eventually, we expect that Seattle Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon to force his way into that conversation, but he'll likely have to prove it at least one more year before that happens.

For now, the man to beat at this position is still Surtain, whose Broncos came painfully close to making the Super Bowl this year - losing to the New England Patriots 10-7 after starting quarterback Bo Nix went down at the end of the divisional round.

Surtain might be a little bit salty about how the AFC Championship went down, but he knows what he's talking abou when it comes to Super Bowl LX.

Asked for his prediction for Sunday's big game, Surtain has the Seahawks in a total blowout, 35-7.

Pat Surtain on Super Bowl LX

Denver making the Super Bowl instead of New England would have made the 2013 vibes more complete, but this team is just as dominant - if not even moreso than that special group that destroyed the Broncos 43-8 in Seattle's only franchise Super Bowl win 12 years ago.

Most analysts are hesitant to predict a blowout lest they look bad if it doesn't go their way, but the truth is that this Seahawks team is by far the best in the league this year - and the only real threat to their championship run since midseason has been the Los Angeles Rams.

With LA out of the way, Seattle has no more true competitors - and you can make a really good case that the NFC Championship Game was this year's true Super Bowl.

That's not to say the Patriots are a total brush-off. If nothing else, this is a very well-coached team and Mike Vrabel deserves a massive amount of credit for turning a four-win team into a 14-win team in just one season. New England also has an excellent defense and a capable young quarterback in Drake Maye who deserves the silver medal in this year's MVP race.

All that being said, it's tough to take the Patriots too seriously given how easy their path was to get here. In addition to the fortuitious injury for Nix, New England faced the easiest schedule in the regular season in the league this year.

By contrast, the Seahawks came out of literally the most competitive division in NFL history - and they had to face the other two heavyweight contenders in the NFC West three times.

An untimely inury to Sam Darnold could still derail this train, but otherwise we fully expect Surtain's prediction to be in the ballpark for the final score.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after the game at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

