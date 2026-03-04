Seahawks Named Among Top Teams to Sign 1,000-Yard Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks had a strong rushing attack in 2025, led by Kenneth Walker III, who had 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. Behind him was Zach Charbonnet, who had 730 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Charbonnet tore his ACL during the postseason, but Walker was able to carry the load. That led to Walker winning the Super Bowl MVP award, and it increased his value entering free agency to the point that he might not return.

If Seattle does lose Walker, they will have options on the open market. One of those is Rico Dowdle from the Carolina Panthers, who SI’s fantasy expert Michael Fabiano says would be an ideal fit with the Seahawks.

”The Seahawks didn’t tag Walker, and Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs. As a result, there’s a chance they could be in real need of a running back in the offseason. In that sort of scenario, Dowdle would be a nice fit,” Fabiano wrote.

“The veteran, power runner would come right in and compete to start in a potential committee, and he’d see plenty of work until Charbonnet is able to return (which might not be until late in the season). This would also put Dowdle on the flex starter radar.”

Rico Dowdle went from UDFA to multi-time 1,000-yard rusher

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Dowdle was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He was sparingly used as a rookie, then missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a hip injury.

In 2023, Dowdle began to show flashes, running for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Then in 2024, he had a breakout campaign when he rushed for 1,079 yards, making him the first undrafted player in Cowboys’ history to accomplish the feat.

Despite his performance, Dowdle didn’t generate much traction in free agency, eventually signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. He again proved himself worthy, gaining 1,076 yards with six touchdowns.

Adding Dowdle would be a savvy move for Seattle general manager John Schneider. He’s not likely to break the bank the way Walker will, but still has enough juice to carry the ground game on his own. He’s also used to playing in a committee, so the return of Charbonnet won’t be an issue either.

