Takeaways From Seahawks’ First Super Bowl LX Injury Report

The Seahawks conducted their first practice of the Super Bowl week today, with at least some of it being conducted with pads on. Still four days away from the big game, any concerns still have time to be cleared up. We also had a trio of injury reports last week, which painted the picture of a team that is quite healthy, so things look good going into the week.

A couple things changed over the weekend. LT Amari Kight (knee), who hadn’t practiced in two weeks and missed the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, was placed on injured reserve. As a third stringer, it’s highly unlikely Kight would have had any kind of role to play in the Super Bowl, as Charles Cross and Josh Jones seem healthy.

Also, LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) was activated off IR, the final activating the Seahawks had for the season. There’s every reason to believe that he had been healthy for weeks and was being held back just due to lack of need for him, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s declared inactive for the game, but if he does play, look for him to do some work on special teams.

So, let’s get into the injury report for today, while keeping in mind that there is likely going to be some significant load management this week and it’s unlikely the players that miss practice will actually miss the game. For starters, you’ve got some rest days for DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Leonard Williams. Nothing to say there.

Full participants for the day included Jake Bobo (hand), Ernest Jones (chest), Julian Love (shoulder), Brady Russell (hand), Eric Saubert (hamstring), and Drake Thomas (shoulder). Every reason to believe these guys are going to be ready to play on Sunday, especially key for the linebacker position, where both starters are listed here.

A handful of players were listed as limited, among them Charles Cross (foot), Sam Darnold (oblique), Nick Emmanwori (ankle), and Josh Jones (ankle, knee). The Emmanwori injury is new, and not my favorite thing to see today, but there’s no reason to believe it’s particularly significant, and Cross, Jones, and Darnold were all considered ready to go even last week.

I would recommend keeping an eye on Robbie Ouzts (neck), as despite his limited designation, we’ve been told that his injury needs to ‘calm down’ before he can play again, and as of now we’ve gotten no indication that it has. Ouzts was a limited participant in practice two weeks ago but was still declared inactive for the Rams game. He was also limited all week last week.

No one on the Seattle side missed practice completely, which is a tremendous sign. It looks like the Seahawks will have a complete roster to choose from when the game kicks off on Sunday minus their IRed players, and that’s about all you can ask for right now.

Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts (40) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

