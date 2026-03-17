Three Likeliest Opponents For Seahawks Wednesday Week 1 Opener
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The Seattle Seahawks will be waiting all day for Wednesday night on Sept. 9 when they begin the season in front of their fans.
With reports coming out that the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will open the season in Melbourne on Thursday, September 10th, the reigning Super Bowl champions will still open the season just on a different day. Here's a look at three teams the Seahawks could face on that special Wednesday opener.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to a season opener after traveling to the city of brotherly love to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 last season. The Cowboys are an instant draw for the NFL, so putting them in this prime time moment wouldn't be a big surprise.
The league could decide to put this matchup later on in the season, but given the unusual timing of the matchup, it might be in their best interest to put one of the more popular teams on television, given the circumstances.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are also another big draw for the NFL, and a storyline brewing from this offseason could push this game forward into Week 1. The Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason, and it would be very juicy to have a revenge game start the year off.
That being said, Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with a torn ACL, and there's a chance that he might not be available for the game. The league might feel that they want this game to be put on later in the season on a national stage so that Mahomes can definitely be available.
New England Patriots
Why not start the new season off the same way the last season ended? It wouldn't be the first time the league put the Super Bowl rematch on as the first game of the season and the Pats will be heading to Lumen Field at some point during the year.
The Patriots would look to get revenge, while the Seahawks would look to put their stamp after winning the Super Bowl by starting the 2026 campaign off on the right foot with a victory.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.