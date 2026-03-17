Three Likeliest Opponents For Seahawks Wednesday Week 1 Opener

The Seattle Seahawks will be waiting all day for Wednesday night on Sept. 9 when they begin the season in front of their fans.

With reports coming out that the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will open the season in Melbourne on Thursday, September 10th, the reigning Super Bowl champions will still open the season just on a different day. Here's a look at three teams the Seahawks could face on that special Wednesday opener.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to a season opener after traveling to the city of brotherly love to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 last season. The Cowboys are an instant draw for the NFL, so putting them in this prime time moment wouldn't be a big surprise.

The league could decide to put this matchup later on in the season, but given the unusual timing of the matchup, it might be in their best interest to put one of the more popular teams on television, given the circumstances.

Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are also another big draw for the NFL, and a storyline brewing from this offseason could push this game forward into Week 1. The Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason, and it would be very juicy to have a revenge game start the year off.

That being said, Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with a torn ACL, and there's a chance that he might not be available for the game. The league might feel that they want this game to be put on later in the season on a national stage so that Mahomes can definitely be available.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins makes a catch for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Why not start the new season off the same way the last season ended? It wouldn't be the first time the league put the Super Bowl rematch on as the first game of the season and the Pats will be heading to Lumen Field at some point during the year.

The Patriots would look to get revenge, while the Seahawks would look to put their stamp after winning the Super Bowl by starting the 2026 campaign off on the right foot with a victory.

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