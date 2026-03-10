Three Running Backs The Seahawks Can Still Sign in Free Agency

Right now, the Seattle Seahawks are probably feeling good about their 2026 roster in most areas. After yesterday, they’re at least moderately loaded up at the cornerback position, and wide receiver seems to be more or less handled. The loss of Coby Bryant is unfortunate, but the team has what seems to be a suitable replacement in-house in the form of Ty Okada.

There are two things the team needs to be thinking very hard about as we head into day two of free agency, however. You have edge rusher, where Boye Mafe is gone, DeMarcus Lawrence may be retiring, and Uchenna Nwosu is in a bit of a limbo, which is a topic for another article. But to me, the biggest need and thing that needs to be addressed is running back.

The team would be starting George Holani if the season started tomorrow, who has less than a hundred career scrimmage yards in the regular season, with oft-injured Kenny McIntosh behind him. That’s not tenable for a team that wants to run the ball early and often, and there isn’t a ton left on the market. So, let’s find a few guys that might be able to suffice in 2026.

Brian Robinson Jr

This seems like the guy to circle right now, as there are indications from people who know things that the Seahawks are honing in on him. New OC Brian Fleury was on the staff for the team that traded for him last offseason, and he seems at least moderately capable of handling the responsibilities of a back in a Shanahan-style offense.

I won’t pretend it’s a great solution, as Robinson has never been an especially great back in the NFL and did very little in San Francisco last year (although that seems to be more of a statement on how much Christian McCaffrey monopolizes opportunities on the 49ers). But he can be had at a reasonable cost and will at least be able to be part of a competent platoon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rachaad White

I definitely have questions here. I don’t consider White to be an ideal fit with his sub-optimal speed and lackluster cutting, and have tended to view him as more of a pass catching back. Which is certainly useful, but not necessarily what we’re looking for. In his one year getting a full load of carries in Tampa Bay, behind a good offensive line, White averaged 3.6 yards a carry.

But he’s been a bit more efficient the last two seasons with a reduced load, and has been somewhat forgotten about because of Bucky Irving. He’s a very good pass catcher, and had a 1,500 yard season in 2023, so there’s some evidence of him being capable of being a lead back. He’d have to be part of a rotation and probably have specialized use, but I’m open to it.

Keaton Mitchell

This is the sleeper that some Seahawks fans are buzzing over. The Ravens declined to retain him on his RFA tag, making him a free agent. I’m not saying there’s a ton here to jump up and down over in terms of production, as Mitchell has been unable to stay on the field. His 489 scrimmage yards in 2023 is still the peak of his career.

But Mitchell can fly. Unlike most of the remaining options in free agency, he has some real speed. I can see Mitchell getting to the outside on runs where other backs can’t. And if this team wants to try to find something of a Ken Walker surrogate, it starts with guys like this, who aren’t super highly valued but can bring some of the same traits.

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

