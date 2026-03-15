Three Seahawks Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Seattle

Nearly all of the Seattle Seahawks free agents this offseason have been accounted for. However, there are still a few that are looking for clarity for the 2026 season.

Here's a look at three Seahawks free agents that could still re-sign with the team.

LB Chazz Surratt

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Surratt played in 11 games for the Seahawks during their Super Bowl season, and he recorded 11 tackles in those games. He played 60 percent of snaps on special teams, so the team would look for him to return in that role.

However, Surratt turned 29 shortly after the Super Bowl, and there is a possibility that the team could look at getting someone younger in free agency, whether it's before or after the draft.

WR Cody White

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

White just wrapped up his second season with the Seahawks, where he appeared in 10 games and made three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Like Surratt, White mostly played on special teams but did see 165 snaps on offense, which was the most he's had in a single season in his career.

White caught a 60-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold during the team's week nine victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

White ended the season on injured reserve with a groin injury and did not participate in the playoffs with the Seahawks.

There is a chance White could compete for the final spot on the roster in the wide receiver room, but he obviously won't have that if he isn't on the roster.

CB Tyler Hall

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tyler Hall warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Hall has been in the NFL for six seasons, where he has played for the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks.

Hall signed a futures contract with the Seahawks after the season, but he was released at the beginning of the new league year. Hall played in Week 18 for the Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers.

There is a chance that Hall could return to the Seahawks, given the fact that he has been cut by the team before, but considering the fact that he has only played in one game over the last two seasons, it's very possible that Seattle is moving on from him officially.

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