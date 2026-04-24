The Good and Bad of Seahawks' Pick of Jadarian Price in Round One

The Seattle Seahawks made the surprising move of their offseason. Going into the 2026 NFL Draft week, the Seahawks were in the market to trade back in an attempt to get more picks. As the first round progressed, however, they decided to keep their first-round pick. They then used the No. 32 overall pick to select Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

There are a lot of keys to take away, but two big storylines can be broken as a Jackal and Hyde pick. The bad news is that the best way for the lack of a trade to potentially come away with more picks and some position concerns. The good news is that they have one of the best players remaining in the draft and the biggest need possible.​

The Bad: No Trade for More Pick

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest downer of the No. 32 pick is that the Seahawks weren’t able to find a trade partner to trade back. This first-round pick was Seattle’s best opportunity to get more high-value picks, which includes multiple day two picks. The Seahawks entered the first round of the Draft with only four picks, which doesn’t leave many opportunities to improve the roster.

There is also the argument that the Seahawks could’ve traded back and still have gotten Price in the second round. There was a legitimate possibility that the Seahawks couldn’t find a capable trade partner.

The Good: Seahawks Get Their Likely Franchise Running Back

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (29) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The front office will get criticism from Seahawks media and fans who feel they should have selected a replacement for cornerback Riq Woolen. While cornerback depth is something that needs to be addressed still, the Seahawks have their three starting cornerbacks. Wasting a first-round pick on a loaded position would have been a big problem.

The Seahawks entered the Draft week with the running back position being the biggest position needed. The front office only replaced the hole of Super Bowl MVP in Kenneth Walker III with Emanuel Wilson, a former backup for the Green Bay Packers this past season. The running back group lacked experience, speed, and production before the selection of Price.

Price comes into this offense as the likely number one running back, especially with Zach Charbonnet out for a portion of the regular season recovering from a torn ACL. Price’s speed and reliability should take the pressure off the passing game. Price also enters Seattle playing behind a Super Bowl-winning offensive line that could help him be a serious candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While trading back might have been the best possible scenario for the Seahawks, the ability to secure as their starting running back is the next best option.

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